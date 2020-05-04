I kept a Tweet open in a browser window for a week. The intention was to use it as an image for a story I was certain to write in the future, a story that talked about the lunacy of the lockdown and the draconian realities we’re facing in many parts of America today. But the story never came, or to be more accurate, the right story to match the image never materialized.

Crime scene tape over park swing set in Wausau, WI park. Seriously? We have virtually no covid19 cases here. Healthy kids need to get outside and play. Time to open up rural Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/ca6hK0lQYT — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) April 26, 2020

Today, I realized the image is the story. It represents the hypocrisy of this situation. A swing set in an isolated park in Wausau, Wisconsin, blocked off from use by crime scene tape is exactly how crazy this entire situation is. No, it’s not the coronavirus that’s crazy. It’s a horrible disease that showed the nation and the world just how unprepared we were for something of this magnitude, but it’s not crazy. The fact that the disease acts like a disease that infects many and kills some may be the most rational element of the entire crisis.

The craziness manifests in our reactions. We are told that sunlight is a powerful disinfectant as natural UV light cleanses surfaces, including our own skin and clothing. We’re told fresh air reduces the risks of infection when compared to stagnant air indoors. That doesn’t even account for the other health benefits of exercise and outdoors exposure.

They tell us that we should social distance, coming in direct contact with nobody other than our immediate relatives. They tell us to wear masks, wash our hands, and disinfect pretty much everything. All of these things could easily be done when a family engages in the healthy—both physically and psychologically—activity of taking our kids swinging in the park. And yet it’s outlawed.

In the heartland of America, swinging at the park is outlawed.

There are plenty of images and videos that exemplify the irrational and irresponsible mandates being imposed on the American people, but this one struck me as particularly poignant. We must fight this oppression as it will destroy us faster than the coronavirus ever could. Hat tip to Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.