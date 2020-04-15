There are times when politicians think what they’re saying will resonate when, in fact, their words are damaging to the point they’re trying to make. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been digging her own political grave since the coronavirus crisis started, but she put the digging into overdrive by using the uncanny “it’s snowing anyway” defense.

Michigan has arguably the most draconian response of any state in the nation when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. The state is third in coronavirus-attributed deaths behind New York and New Jersey and fourth in confirmed cases. But Whitmer’s moves to completely lock down her state have rankled many of her constituents. This clip from an interview today won’t help.

Are you serious? You have placed us under house arrest in Michigan for snow @GovWhitmer ? I thought you were just your garden variety Soros lacky, but now you are proving to be an idiot! https://t.co/SIVwPRB9X9 — Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) April 15, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: My draconian lockdowns are totally fine because it’s SNOWING. This is not satire. This is real. pic.twitter.com/nXFfhFsN1a — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 15, 2020

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is turning Michigan into a police state. Her latest defense for her draconian measures? Snowfall. Seriously. From delayed-aid requests to VP auditioning, her handling of this crisis has been a complete disaster. pic.twitter.com/yK8kEuUWxx — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 15, 2020

The odd justification for her stay-at-home order has prompted ridicule on social media, but that hasn’t stopped her from doubling down on her authoritarianism. But patriots across the state have defied the order and gone to the capital to protest. Many who didn’t attend today’s protest told NOQ Report they’ll be attending the digital Saving America Conference on Saturday.

“Operation Gridlock” has drawn thousands to surround the capital building and protest in the streets. Despite being viral across social media, the hashtag has not trended. It has clearly been manually removed from trending in an effort to downplay the success of this grassroots movement. Still, there is plenty to see on Twitter and some media outlets are covering it:

"They're sending a message to Gretchen Whitmer that they don't agree with her stay at home order, it goes too far, it takes away their rights." "You can't buy paint, you can't buy grass seed, I mean, c'mon." pic.twitter.com/ngqsOyUZnU — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 15, 2020

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

Thousands of people from all over Michigan are converging on our state Capitol today to protest the governor’s restrictive “Stay Home” order and get their voices, and car horns, heard. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/bgjH4wKCUQ — MI House Republicans (@MI_Republicans) April 15, 2020

#OperationGridlock

For as far as the eye can see! Patriots from all over Michigan and other states here in solidarity pic.twitter.com/anbLku2hpz — Detmer for Congress 2020 (@DetmerMike) April 15, 2020

Time to get your freedom back. https://t.co/gGbrMgrJcs — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 15, 2020

A convoy of motorists protested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic directive, calling on state leaders to allow small businesses to reopen. Dubbed "Operation Gridlock," the demonstration jammed the streets around the capitol. https://t.co/5qef4M6K1e pic.twitter.com/zbpvG4OWns — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2020

Thousands of people packed the roads in Michigan to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, one of the most restrictive in the country. https://t.co/jnyJeyPfK3 — PragerU (@prageru) April 15, 2020

The protest, organized by Michigan Conservative Coalition, was supposed to be big, but the massive show of force surprised even the organizers. People were instructed to stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing, but that wasn’t always the case. To make matters worse for Whitmer, news broke today that at least four sheriffs have declared they will not be enforcing her executive order.

Four Michigan sheriffs say they will not enforce @GovWhitmer’s orders https://t.co/gGqiwwf7ZG — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 15, 2020

BREAKING: Four Michigan sheriffs refuse to enforce Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Read more: @dcexaminer https://t.co/v7B8C1B6dD — Spencer Neale (@Spencer_Neale) April 15, 2020

Events like Operation Gridlock will be necessary going forward as we fight the rising authoritarianism pushed forth by progressive politicians. Civil disobedience is an important tool when defending the Constitution. Kudos to patriots who are fighting the good fight.

