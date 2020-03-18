One of President Trump’s most controversial immigration moves (and there have been many) was to force asylum seekers who did not seek asylum in Mexico first to wait on the other side of the border until their asylum hearing. It has been an on-again, off-again policy as it makes its way through the courts. When it’s on, it works.

Now, the President is calling for all asylum-seekers and illegal immigrants to remain in Mexico no matter what for at least the duration of the Chinese Virus crisis.

Donald Trump to Turn Back All Illegals at the Southern Border Including Asylum Seekers The NYT is reporting that President Trump is considering returning all illegals to Mexico as they try to enter the country illegally. Since this comes to us from the NYT, it’s a 50% chance of being a lie. But assuming it’s not, can the president legally do this, and can an activist judge toss the policy out? The answer to both questions is yes. The short report does not explain the legal rationale for the decision, which puts a final closure on the much-diminished 2019 inflow from Central America.

This process is well within the powers of a president as the executive branch is given sweeping powers over entry and denial of entry for foreign nationals. But unlike every president before him, President Trump has been met with legal challenge after legal challenge to literally every attempt he has made to secure the border. The combination of unhinged radical progressives taking over the Democratic Party and activist leftist judges flexing their muscles has hampered the President’s actions.

The coronavirus has essentially paralyzed our nation. We are struggling to keep our own citizens above water as so many are not receiving their regular paychecks. Combine that with attempted entry by people in nations that are in worse shape regarding the coronavirus and the need to enforce this policy becomes paramount.

Open borders advocates, which seems to include just about every Democrat nowadays, have not remained quiet despite their narrative being obliterated by the coronavirus. Even many Democratic voters would be concerned about more illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers sucking up resources and filling up hospitals. Now is not the time to try to argue for open borders, but they’re doing it anyway.

We know most who are pushing for open borders right now are completely unhinged. They lost their narrative thanks to the Chinese Virus but they’re pushing forward anyway. Thankfully, President Trump has a solution.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.