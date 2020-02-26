One of the great strength of our nation over the decades has been our unity in times of crisis. Even when there was great political contention, we have always put aside our ideological differences in order to pull this nation back from the brink of disaster. 9/11 is the obvious recent example, but we can look back to Pearl Harbor, World War I, and even the Spanish Flu of 1918 to see situations in which politics-as-usual was superseded by patriotism.

Such times are gone, at least with the modern Democratic Party. Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken such a firm grip on millions of Americans that there are those in the media and the opposition party who actual root for disaster and reduced prosperity. One only needs look at the recent politicization of the coronavirus epidemic to see examples of leftists quietly, subtly rooting for things to get worse in America. Why? Because they so badly want to defeat President Trump in November they’d actually view it as a positive if the the United States lost containment of the virus.

After watching last night’s debate, one can almost sympathize with the desperation that drives their hideous thoughts as they secretly root for the virus to damage the economy and even harm or kill Americans. It was the biggest debacle we’ve seen at a debate since the 2020 campaign began, and that’s saying a lot. Not only were the candidates ripping into each other like adolescent siblings fighting for attention, but they also failed to deliver substantive policy points in any of their exchanges. It was such a sad display that even left-leaning political analysts at POLITICO had to shake their heads collectively.

Democrats feel they are stuck with what Fox News host Laura Ingraham called “coronavirus campaigning.” With so much trouble hitting President Trump on anything real over the past four years, they’re attempting to take advantage of the potential risks associated with the deadly disease as it seems almost certain it’s going to get very bad in the United States. The left is practically giddy at the disastrous consequences of the coronavirus ravaging the United States whether it’s the administration’s fault or not.

Don’t get me wrong. As our EIC noted yesterday, the White House’s response has been far too muted for what we’re actually facing. But to campaign against President Trump by invoking the coronavirus is a lowbrow technique, even for Democrats. Lives will be at stake if the coronavirus continues to spread. It hasn’t reached the level of the regular flu in its death toll, but it has the potential to be the next Spanish Flu if the right steps are not taken.

Today, before it becomes a full-blown pandemic sweeping across the United States, we must unify as a nation. Democrats can’t be so ambitious that they’d intentionally let things get worse. We need to fight this as a nation now before a Wuhan pops up here.

