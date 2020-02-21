How many times have you heard or read someone say, “socialism has never really been tried” or “how can we know if socialism will work or not until we try it?”

This is the common response among fans of Senator Bernie Sanders whose presidential campaign is predicated on the notion that we need to be more like the various socialist countries around the world. Of course, they love to cherry pick the countries they claim as their model, and invariably it’s countries that are either new to socialism or who have walked back most of their socialistic principles.

When Breitbart caught up with a Lithuanian immigrant who has experienced socialism first hand, she gave a far-from rosy picture of the Sanders dream. She told of being forced to watch movies with the windows covered and concerns about laziness amongst those who heralded the practice.

“If they really want to experience socialism they should go to the socialist country and live there for a while so they know what it is,” she said.

“They should go to [a] socialist country and live there for a while so they know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/PhdPqhe8Tg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2020

The biggest takeaway is from listening to someone who lived through socialism is that most of the people who vehemently supported the practice in Lithuania were lazy. Is it possible that (gulp) many of Bernie’s supporters are simply lazy as well?

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.