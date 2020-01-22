Hurdler. Bobsledder. Christian. 37-year-old virgin. Olympian Lolo Jones is a very rare person in a society that promotes promiscuity and premarital sex. Now, she’s regretting her decision to go public with her chastity.

Lolo Jones’ candid virginity talk has backfired on dates “That was a mistake,” Jones said. “That killed all my dates after that. Didn’t even have a chance, before I at least had a chance.” Jones, who has been candid about her decision to remain abstinent until marriage, also disclosed her previous plan of action when it came to sharing private information. “Before I’d tiptoe, like, ‘OK, when is a good time to tell him? Do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit, or do I just drop the bomb?’” she said.

It may not be my place to say this, but I’m so proud of her. Even as she struggles with her love life, she’s doing so knowing the right person will come along. It’s impossible for him not to considering her beauty, faith, and renown. She just has to be patient.

As a Christian, stories like Lolo Jones’ are inspiring. It gives us hope that the debauchery and false gods so prevalent in American society cannot latch onto us all. Our nation needs inspiring people like Jones as role models for our children.

American Conservative Movement

