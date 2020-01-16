WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, award-winning journalist, media commentator, and digital media innovator John Solomon announced the creation of a new media outlet called Just the News, that will address the growing need for fact-based, impartial news and compelling digital content. JusttheNews.com will deliver exclusive news, podcasts, books, polling and video content showcasing some of the most respected and trusted journalists and editors in news media today.

Solomon, who has worked as a journalist and executive for the last quarter century at The Hill, The Washington Times, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, Newsweek and The Daily Beast, has built a reputation on sound investigative journalism that has led to major news exclusives and exposés addressing some of the biggest national stories in history, from the Clinton impeachment and Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to the most recent Russia and Ukraine scandals.

Solomon announced that Daniel Wattenberg has been named the news outlet’s Managing Editor. Wattenberg worked for years as a senior editor at The Washington Times, where his team routinely produced award-winning work. He also has authored the Kindle Single Decatur’s Wake for Amazon, and written for a wide-array of news publications that include George magazine, Atlantic.com, Reason and National Review.

In addition, Just the News has announced an initial team of senior contributing writers that includes David Brody, the long-time correspondent from the Christian Broadcasting Network; former CNN political director Christine Dolan, whose investigative work on sex trafficking and child exploitation has generated worldwide attention; and Lee Smith, author of the best-selling book The Plot Against The President. The site also expects to commission content from a wide-range of national journalists who include Sharyl Attkisson, an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist formerly at CBS and CNN who currently hosts the weekly show “Full Measure” on Sinclair Broadcast Group; and Peter Schweizer, the best-selling author of such books as Clinton Cash and Secret Empires.

More hires and partnerships are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, and the JusttheNews.com website is slated to launch within the next month, Solomon said.

“True journalism has been on the decline for years as major media companies have built business models that push agenda-driven news, click-bait content and opinion masquerading as fact, fueling mistrust and contempt from the American people,” Solomon said. “As the fallout from the recent Russia collusion narrative exposed, journalists today too often rush to get their stories first and then are left to hope they are right.”

“Just the News will return to an era when journalists got stories first, but first got them right. We’ll deliver fact-based news without an agenda, with a neutral voice and with unprecedented transparency, and trust the readers, viewers and listeners to make up their own minds.”

Just the News will aim, Solomon said, to be a “back-to-the-future initiative” where old-fashioned, honest and exclusive reporting is delivered in a neutral voice but through the modern distribution channels of YouTube, podcasting, e-books and social media. And in a twist of old and new, Just the News journalists will offer a Dig Deeper tool on their Web site that allows consumers to see the underlying core materials and evidence that substantiate each of their stories.

Just the News will be headquartered in Washington D.C. and consist of four divisions dedicated to web-based reporting, video journalism, podcasting, and long-form nonfiction book publishing. Its mission can be succinctly summarized by four brand promises:

Honest Journalism, Trusted Reporters

Information Without Indoctrination

Rising Above Rhetoric

The News. Not the Noise

Watch for additional announcements soon by visiting www.JustTheNews.com, or get updates via social media @JTNReports on Twitter and @JustTheNewsReports on Facebook.