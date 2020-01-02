UK’s ‘grooming gangs’ thrive because too many fear being labeled ‘Islamophobic’

Child rape is the most heinous crime short of murder. In the United Kingdom, “grooming gangs” have been widespread for years, kept quiet until explosive reports finally surfaced of widespread crimes in 2012. They didn’t start in 2012. They were first acknowledged as being widespread that year. But they were widespread for many years prior. It was all hush-hush.

Today, more attention is being paid to it as victims are coming forward. We’re not talking about dozens or even hundreds. In 2019 alone, nearly 19,000 cases of underage “groomed” and repeatedly raped young girls were reported. If there were that many reported cases in a nation smaller than Nevada, how many went unreported? How many are still being “groomed” today?

Grooming ‘epidemic’ as almost 19,000 children identified as sexual exploitation victims in England Sajid Javid promised a review into the characteristics of grooming gangs in 2018, saying high-profile cases included a “high proportion of men of Pakistani heritage” and that “cultural reasons” could be at play. The Independent understands that the Home Office started internal analysis of data from police and other agencies, and will use it to inform policy development and prevention strategies. But the findings may not be published and the Queen’s Speech, which set out Boris Johnson’s legislative agenda, did not include any mention of a public review.

At no point does this comprehensive article use either of the words “Muslim” or “Islam.” It only mentions “Pakistan” once, as I highlighted in the excerpt above. The article does mental gymnastics to both acknowledge the epidemic and ignore the unambiguous reasoning for it. And it doesn’t point out that in 9 of 10 cases, the gang raping “groomers” are Muslim.

It is NOT Islamophobic to acknowledge the source of the problem. Saying that the vast majority of men raping young girls in these grooming gangs are Muslims does not mean all Muslim men are rapists. There are over a million Muslims living in London alone. A tiny percentage are involved in the rape gangs, so it’s clearly not an indictment against Muslim people. It’s a protective measure for the young girls whose lives are being ruined by that tiny percentage of Muslims who happen to be monsters.

They can even acknowledge, if it makes them feel better, that the problem is more cultural than religious. After all, women in Muslim majority nations are treated terribly by western cultural standards. Girls as young as 14 are often allowed to be married off to men in Pakistan. Rapists of unmarried women and girls are rarely prosecuted in many Islamic states. But even those types of acknowledgements are rare in public discussion.

What makes it more unbelievable is that it really comes down to protecting people’s feelings. Seriously. So many in the U.K. and increasingly across western society are so worried about insulting Muslims that they won’t acknowledge their prevalence as the source of these heinous crimes. The statistics are clear. The United Kingdom’s grooming gang epidemic is being perpetrated by evil men, the vast majority of whom are Muslim men of south Asian descent.

"Almost 19,000 children have been sexually groomed in England in the past year, according to official figures that have prompted warnings of an 'epidemic.'" Disproportionate numbers of child sex ring perpetrators in England are South Asian Muslims. https://t.co/7e3NzMxO5z pic.twitter.com/6NupBorjL2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2020

In a search for information relevant to this, nearly all of the stories presented by Google were not acknowledging the issue. They were trying to debunk the claims. Some of the stories stumbled all over themselves trying to avoid the obvious conclusion. Other stories acted like the studies were flawed. They declared the data wasn’t transparent enough and we can’t take the word of researchers without proof. Just because they SAY the vast majority of grooming gang participants are Muslims doesn’t mean they actually are… at least that’s what these silly stories implied.

I was able to find one story from September, 2019, that discussed the issue in clear terms.

The silence surrounding grooming gangs This ought to be a huge talking point. There have been similar scandals in other parts of the country, in Telford, Rochdale, Oxfordshire and elsewhere. In each case gangs of men from largely Muslim backgrounds abused and exploited young women from mostly white working-class backgrounds. And often there is evidence that the authorities were conscious of what was happening but took little action against it. They were worried about being seen to demonise Muslims and possibly contributing to what they view as a culture of Islamophobia. Boiled down, this really means that they considered it more important to protect Muslims from criticism than to protect working-class girls from sexual abuse. So concerned were some officials with preserving the ideology of multiculturalism, with batting aside any difficult discussion about a growing sense of separatism and even hostility between certain communities in the UK, that they did not take strong action against the widespread exploitation of young women.

Most Muslim men in the UK are not part of “grooming gangs,” but most members of grooming gangs are Muslim men. The epidemic is getting worse, not because they don’t have the ability to stop it but because they don’t have the will to acknowledge it.

