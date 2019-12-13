Democrats
Jerry Nadler delayed impeachment vote to get daytime media coverage. Doug Collins responds.
If you had any lingering doubts that the House Democrats are actors in a made-for-television impeachment, dispel them now. House Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the vote for articles of impeachment for one reason and one reason only: To have an audience for his committee’s anti-climactic vote.
As the clock ticked towards midnight in the waning hours Thursday night, the Congressman from New York abruptly adjourned debate and declared they would reconvene at 10 am EST Friday. It was important to do it then instead of the logical time right after debate concluded. While it’s not unprecedented, it’s highly unusual and reinforces the assumption that the primary goal was to have a media audience on hand to broadcast the “historic” vote live to a wider audience.
Ranking member Doug Collins was not happy, going so far as to say he doesn’t have a chairman anymore and should go to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi if he has questions. “Crap like this is why people are having such a terrible opinion of Congress.”
Rep. Collins after Chairman Nadler delays impeachment vote: “This is why people don't like us. This crap like this is why people are having such a terrible opinion of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/G51WR1XLLK
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 13, 2019
The sad part is the vote itself is the least consequential portion for this committee. Hammering out the details was the important part. The vote has been predetermined from the moment Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.
In this video, Doug Collins says what every lucid American regardless of political affiliation is starting to realize: This is a made-for-TV impeachment. It’s Kabuki Theater put on by Democrats and broadcast by their media puppets.
