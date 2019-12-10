Scott Adams says in Win Bigly that Donald Trump is a “Master Persuader.” One has to wonder about that assessment as the Democrats seem hell-bent on rushing over the impeachment cliff. Are they so far gone mentally that they simply cannot see that the light of the end of the tunnel is his onrushing train?

Of course, that comment arises from a particular weltanschauung. The loonie left approaches things from a completely different direction which can roughly be summed up in “Orange Man Bad.” This of course, is the fully matured presentation of a basic thought – if you can credit the left with that degree of mental activity – that anything other than full-blown Marxist-Leninist governing by the “enlightened” left is an evil that must be eradicated.

Because of this view, every Republican President elected after Eisenhower has faced an impeachment motion in the House. None have gotten as far as the current charade because none of the Republican Presidents presented quite the threat to the established permanent power structure – The Swamp – as Donald Trump.

As the Democrats present a set of accusations that are unsupported by evidence, Donald Trump seems somewhat impotent in his own defense. He has allowed House Republicans to act as his advocates, and some have been quite able. But the presentation has been so stage managed that the public has been bored into submission before any fireworks explode. They have become blasé when it comes to any consequential action. All this flies in the face of some very potent realities that the Great Persuader could use to his profound benefit. We can only hope that he pulls out the big guns when the country can’t tune out.

Donald Trump’s best defense will not be to play defense at all. Rather, it is time for the Great Counterpuncher to burn Atlanta to the ground and march to the sea, leaving the Resistance in tatters. His weapon? Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution.

“[The President] shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

For those in New York, Chicago, and LA, this means that the President is required to make sure that all crimes are punished through the judicial system. There is ample evidence that malefactors in both Russia and Ukraine actively intervened in the 2016 election. Further, there is ample evidence that Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and others are criminally implicated in the Ukraine Swamp. While proof is not yet complete to a criminal standard, there is certainly enough to justify investigation of all of them. And should the investigation so require, indictment and trial should follow for any or all of them.

The left and their non-thinking echo chambers at the NYT, WaPo, and CNN will immediately scream that this is a political hit job. Oh. Wait. Forgive me. They are already making this claim by declaring that the investigation Trump is required to pursue is about “digging up dirt on his 2020 opponent.” Why else would a candidate without the “fire in his belly” declare his candidacy for President in 2020? Could it be that when Volodomyr Zelensky, who ran on “Draining the Swamp” was elected president on April 21 that Sleepy Joe’s hand was forced? Perhaps he thought that as a candidate he would be insulated from legal risk? Indeed, why would he delay his announcement a whole four days after Zelensky’s victory?

Trump’s best ammunition is the truth. Under the Constitution, the President is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the nation, not the Attorney General. The AG is Trump’s deputy. As the Chief LEO, Trump is mandated to root out corruption and punish the criminality of its practitioners. Because this lawlessness is related to political ends, the people involved are his political opponents. If he did not pursue their 2016 crimes, Donald Trump would be violating his Oath of Office.

Notice that the Democrats are pushing the idea that they have to do this to protect their oath to defend the Constitution. Nancy Pelosi declared that President Trump has “fail[ed] to faithfully execute the law.” Of course, she and her co-conspirators have presented no evidence for this claim, but she has brought Article II, Section 3 front and center. And as Adams notes in his book, Trump is a master at claiming such high ground.

In short, Donald Trump ought to thank Princess Pelosi for her concern for the Constitution. In the same breath, he should segue to the enforcement side of the “faithful execution” of Section 3, blowing past the idea that this has anything to do with his acts. He should then quote her again. “In America, no one is above the law.”

Having claimed the high ground, it’s time to expand. The fact that no one is above the law means that candidates for office cannot be exempt from legal jeopardy if they have committed crimes. Recall that Donald Trump himself was investigated at great length regarding possible criminal acts in concert with Russia. This happened when first he was a candidate, and is happening again as he is a candidate for re-election. The fact that Joe Biden is now being investigated is no different.

This last bit is an in-your-face slam at the Democrat efforts to delegitimize Trump’s presidency. If they protest, they look like flaming hypocrites. The fact that they are is irrelevant. Trump’s task is to frame the question, and then suck all the air out of the Democrat meeting room.

This is the key. Trump is the Chief Prosecutor of the US, cleaning up all sorts of crime through his deputy, William Barr. This is his Constitutional duty, and he takes it very seriously.

