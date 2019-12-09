Beyond politics: Why nobody should support impeachment

I have a huge secret that I’m about to spill. For the last few months, I’ve been an adamant supporter of President Trump and an opponent of impeachment. That’s no secret. What I never published until now is that I had a nagging feeling in the back of my mind that said the Democrats probably had something of substance. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have moved forward. I was reluctantly preparing for a scenario in which the President was removed from power.

My wife tells me I worry too much. It’s true sometimes. But on this one, I assumed my fears were real because, as I said, the Democrats would be putting themselves in jeopardy of losing everything, including a majority in the House of Representatives, if they pushed forward with impeachment based on a nothingburger of a whistleblower complaint. For weeks I sweated every new “bombshell” headlining mainstream media’s breathless coverage until learning what the “bombshells” actually were. They were nothing. They were stretches of third-person he-said-she-said presumptions and innuendos. What was going on? Where was the smoking gun? What did they have to tie President Trump to bribery against Ukraine, which would be an impeachable offense?

Around halfway through the public hearings by the House Intelligence Committee, I realized two things: They had nothing and I had given them way, WAY too much credit for not being idiots. They really are. They’re idiots. They put all of their eggs into the mainstream media’s narrative basket and assumed it would work. Considering what they actually presented as “evidence,” it’s clear they also made another assumption. For this type of impeachment to work without biting them badly, they would have had to assume the vast majority of Americans are complete and total morons.

Seriously.

I made a mini-plea on Twitter for anyone still on the fence about supporting impeachment to come down immediately. This is like Geraldo Rivera’s Mystery of Al Capone’s Vault. We were promised something big and were delivered absolutely nothing. I added gifs because impeachment really is such a nothingburger, it needed to be spiced up.

Republicans, Democrats, Independents… anyone: Impeachment is very serious. It's arguably the most serious action short of declaring war that Congress has within its powers. It must never be used for the sake of partisanship. Crimes must be unambiguous or we must not proceed. pic.twitter.com/EZ4eyHFidZ — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 10, 2019

House Democrats have not been able to isolate a crime. They have tested various theories to see if the people will consider them a crime, then moved onto the next talking point to see if that one sticks. ❌ Quid pro quo

❌ Bribery

❌ Abuse of power

❌ Rinse

❌ Repeat pic.twitter.com/ovYbzRvwn8 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 10, 2019

Again, this is impeachment, as serious as it gets. To PROVE their case, they need documentation of President Trump saying, "Put a hold on their aid until they investigate the quid pro quo that Joe Biden admitted to." Anything short of that is presumption, and that's not enough. pic.twitter.com/iSff7Dl5pM — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 10, 2019

It doesn't matter if you love, hate, or are indifferent regarding @realDonaldTrump . Impeachment as it's being handled is not the way this nation needs to go. Who's to blame? All of them. Who can fix it? Only us. In the 2020 election, anyone who supports this debacle must go. pic.twitter.com/n7wdVmQgQk — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 10, 2019

I understand that there are millions of Americans who voted against President Trump. I also understand that Democrats and mainstream media have hyped impeachment up in such a way that many are willing to dismiss the facts and ignore the implications if it’s a pathway to rid them of the Trump Derangement Syndrome that has plagued them for three years. But it’s time to face the truth: Democrats have failed to make the case for impeachment and supporting it can now safely be considered unAmerican.

It really comes down to that. If you’re willing to subvert our government and deny the results of the 2016 election over the impeachment that has proven to be a nothingburger, then you are not truly defending the Constitution (as all Americans should) or embracing the nation that has allowed us all to live our lives freely.

Our nation was built upon the best system of government man has ever devised in world history. We must protect it at all costs, even if that means accepting as President someone you don’t like. Impeachment subverts America. Nobody should support it.

