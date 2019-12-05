Why Republicans should hope impeachment makes it to the Senate

Democrats are on thin ice with the whole impeachment debacle. It hasn’t played well in public despite mainstream media breathlessly cheering them on. But they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place as the progressive base is dead-set on seeing the President impeached by the House of Representatives, if only to force Senate Republicans to exonerate him. They see this as a righteous political win. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not, but she’s acutely aware if she pulls back on the reins now, she could be booted from her seat by the radical progressives taking over her caucus.

The longer impeachment drags out, the worse it’s going to be for Democrats. It isn’t just the optics of a clearly partisan ploy to oust a sitting president simply because they disagree with his policies. It’s also sucking all of the air out of the newsrooms, forcing Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination to struggle in their fundraising efforts. As long as impeachment is dominating the news cycle, candidates are having a hard time getting their message out for raising funds.

Republicans should embrace all of this for one reason: We get the final say. House Democrats have done themselves no favors by limiting Republican involvement in the impeachment hoax. Assuming it reaches the Senate for a trial with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, the narrative that has been controlled by Democrats will shift into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s arena. That’s where it will get interesting.

Questions the Democrats don’t want answered will be posed to people the Democrats don’t want testifying. It’s not like the House inquiry in which White House witnesses are protected by executive privilege. In the Senate, there will be no protections. Those who do not want to testify will have to prove why they shouldn’t before a judge, and unless they have a very compelling reason, they could be forced to comply with their subpoenas. That includes many of the witnesses the Democrats refused to allow during the House hearings.

Moreover, there’s a decent chance some Democrats could vote against impeachment. Granted, there will be Senators like Mitt Romney who will likely vote in favor of impeachment, but that’s to be expected. If three or four vulnerable Democrats vote against, it will be a good rebuke of the whole debacle. If more succumb to reason, fair play, or the wishes of their constituents, it could be a launching pad for the President to start attacking not only the presidential candidates but also red district Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Imagine Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, and Tom Cotton questioning the witnesses. But perhaps more importantly, imagine Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders doing it. There is so much potential for election fodder, it’s an opportunity we should hope the Democrats are stupid enough to give us.

President Trump has the truth on his side. That truth will come out in the Senate impeachment hearing. House Democrats started this debacle. We need to hope they give Senate Republicans the opportunity to finish it.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.