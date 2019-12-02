The only person less likable than Adam Schiff is Jerry Nadler

As we prepare for Impeachment Hoax 2.0, the B-team prepares to convince the American people that President Trump bribed Ukraine with aid that they received in exchange for an investigation that we didn’t receive. Their A-team under House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff failed miserably, so it’s up to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler to pick up the slack and put the finishing touches on this debacle.

Over the last two months, many Americans have seen more Schiff than anyone should be forced to see. He’s a blatant liar with the personality of a cabbage… and he’s the more likable of the two. Now America will get a heavy dose of one of the most obnoxious men to ever sit on Capitol Hill, a Congressman who’s only still in office because he has bullied any Democrats who would oppose him in his deep blue district. If anyone is the poster boy for term limits, it’s Jerry Nadler.

Of course, he did have one good moment in his career. He rightly stated that, “The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters as expressed in a national election. We must not overturn an election and remove a president from office except to defend our very system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat. And we must not do so without an overwhelming consensus of the American people and of their representatives in congress of the absolute necessity.”

This was in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment. His tune has taken a 180-degree turn since then. Now, he believes we must overturn an election and remove a president from office because it’s not the president he wanted. He also believes he must do so without the overwhelming consensus of the American people or their representatives. But that’s not all he said back then.

“There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come. And will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”

This impeachment clearly lacks legitimacy based on Nadler’s criteria. It is being completely driven by one party that is overcome by Trump Derangement Syndrome. Now, he’s the guy who gets to explain why his beliefs of the past have completely changed as a result of a President who’s on the other team. He won’t address it, of course, because he’s a partisan hack who cares only about retaining power and keeping his DC Country Club membership indefinitely.

This is all wonderful news for President Trump, the GOP, and America. It means we get to watch the Democrats shred any remnant of their credibility just prior to an election. We couldn’t have asked for a better campaign boost than this impeachment process with Schiff being followed by Nadler. It’s going to reveal to the American people just how corrupt and inept the Democrats are. They’d have to be if they believe these two clowns are their solution.

Democrats thought Adam Schiff was a bust at selling the impeachment scam to the people. But as Jerry Nadler takes his shot, expect support for impeachment to dip even lower. As hard as it is to believe, Nadler is even more detestable than Schiff.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.