Conspiracy Theory
State Department documents expose Biden-Ukraine corruption
American Oversight, a left-leaning group, was searching for information to use against Rudy Giuliani when they used a Freedom of Information Act request to unlock documents from the State Department. But in their efforts, they uncovered known corruption that ties Hunter Biden, the company he owns, a Ukrainian energy company that employed him, and the Ukrainian government. These documents seem to tie the Bidens to efforts by the Obama administration to seek assistance from Ukraine for the 2016 election.
This is the kind of stuff that doesn’t make it into mainstream media because the narrative runs contrary to the propaganda they’re pushing. Their agenda is to attack President Trump, not Joe Biden, so the information uncovered about Giuliani was highlighted while the damning information about the Bidens was covered up.
One America News turned their focus to the bigger revelation in the documents, the corruption that engulfed the Bidens and Ukraine before, during, and after the 2016 election. Will mainstream media ever report on this? No.
