Foreign Affairs
The biggest reason to reject opinions that Ukrainian aid was tied to a Biden investigation
House Democrats have been trotting out witnesses who claim they believe Ukrainian military aid was contingent on prosecutors in the country reopening an investigation into Burisma. Today brought a new round of speculation as another witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, claimed he believes the aid and the investigation were linked as part of a quid pro quo agreement.
Mainstream media and Democrats are pouncing on this testimony, calling it another “smoking gun” that brings us closer to impeaching the President. But they’re all ignoring one fact that is so glaring, it’s an insult to the American people that media and the Democratic handlers believe we’re all too stupid to put two and two together.
If there was a quid pro quo agreement as Vindman contends, then why did Ukraine get their aid? Do they open an investigation into Burisma? No. If one was contingent on the other, than the White House must be suckers because we gave the “quid” in quid pro quo but never received the “quo.”
It’s also very telling that the witnesses all acknowledge Ukrainian officials were surprised to learn of the holdup on aid shipments from a Politico article that ran over a month after the Trump-Zelensky phone call. As quid pro quo agreements go, one is expected to know the terms of the agreement in order to follow through with it. This should strike any lucid American who isn’t bewitched by mainstream media narratives as clear evidence the aid shipments were never tied to an investigation into Burisma.
Speculation from bureaucrats is unambiguously contradicted by the facts. There was no new investigation into Burisma despite the release of military aid to Ukraine. The only question remaining is if Americans are going to be suckers for the false impeachment narrative.
