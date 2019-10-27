Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation

Two videos detail the false pretense of the latest front-runner and her demand for gun confiscation.

It looks like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is now surging into front-runner status. Tucker Carlson of Fox news recently profiled her in-authenticity, epitomized by the stilted pretension of her “Hold on a sec, I’m gonna get me a beer,” Moment.

Our first video from Fox is a trenchant take down of the Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren and her predilection for prevarication from her kitchen to the campaign trial. Most of us are well aware of her well-practised air of haughty insincerity, but the quick and hilarious recap is well worth the effort of viewing it all again.

Warren Calls For Gun Confiscation: We Should “Take Weapons Of War Off Our Street”

The second video is a short clip of the Senator from a campaign event detailing her intentions on the control of our liberty, with the additional wrinkle of essentially calling for gun confiscation. Her plans already included a demand for licensing of an unalienable human right, otherwise known as virtual gun confiscation along with a heap of new taxes on fire sticks to put in the parlance that she would understand.

… Creating a federal licensing system. States with strict licensing requirements experience lower rates of gun trafficking and violence. A license is required to drive a car, and Congress should establish a similarly straightforward federal licensing system for the purchase of any type of firearm or ammunition.

Increasing taxes on gun manufacturers. Since 1919, the federal government has imposed an excise tax on manufacturers and importers of guns and ammunition. Handguns are taxed at 10% and other guns and ammunition are taxed at 11%. These taxes raise less in revenue than the federal excise tax on cigarettes, domestic wine, or even airline tickets. It’s time for Congress to raise those rates — to 30% on guns and 50% on ammunition — both to reduce new gun and ammunition sales overall and to bring in new federal revenue that we can use for gun violence prevention and enforcement of existing gun laws. [Emphasis added]

Along with all manner of new laws on banning undefined ‘assault weapons’, ‘high-capacity ammunition magazines’, gun confiscation swatting orders, as well as using ‘thoughcrime’ to strip citizens of their unalienable human rights.

Now she’s moved from demanding virtual gun confiscation to real gun confiscation:

The plans of one of the other rising stars of the national socialist left.

Just for reference, Pete Buttigieg has also detailed his plans to deprive everyone of their unalienable human rights in the area of self-preservation as well as free-speech:

Stop the spread of violent extremism online:

1. Work with social media and other online platforms to identify and limit the spread of hateful ideology. Social media companies and online platforms have a critical role to play in ensuring that their services are not used to facilitate and spread hate.

… Disarm Hate Act, which would prohibit people convicted of hate crimes from acquiring or possessing firearms. 2. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. 3. Support red flag laws that disarm domestic abusers. 4. Establish a nationwide gun licensing system. Comprehensive background checks can be made more effective by also requiring the gun buyer to be licensed — similar to what we require of car owners nationwide. This increases accountability for both sellers and buyers, and makes it less likely that a prohibited individual will be able to obtain a gun. Congress should also supplement universal background check legislation with federal licensing laws. [Emphasis added]

The Bottom-Line.

Candidate Warren is not alone in demanding virtual and/or real gun confiscation, the other candidates have demanded the destruction of our unalienable human rights. With their jihad against liberty in full swing free speech and due process is the next target is their cross-hairs.

This is why those people should never darken the doorstep of the White House. It is also why it’s a mistake to label with a term implies they have any interest in the conserving liberty. True liberals advocate liberty, that no longer is the case with the authoritarian socialist left, maybe it never was.

