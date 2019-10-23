Hillary Clinton is the punchline the 2020 election deserves

A few months ago, Michael Bloomberg broke off considerations of running for President because he felt there was no path for him with so many Democratic candidates in the mix. Hillary Clinton took the same approach, dipping her toe in the water and quickly retreating when others told her there was plenty of fresh blood ready to take their turn. Fast forward to today with the top three candidates being 70+ year old Caucasians and suddenly the idea of a Clinton or Bloomberg run doesn’t seem so crazy to them.

Those are the rumors, at least, as allegedly private conversations (which can only be considered private because they were discussed in a small group before being leaked to test the waters) by both 70+ year old Caucasians indicate the same premise: They’d run if they thought they could win the nomination.

Hillary Clinton has said she’d consider 2020 race if she thought she could win: report Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has privately said that she would consider entering the Democratic primary if she saw a scenario in which she could win, The New York Times reported. Clinton is skeptical that such a scenario exists, however, according to the newspaper. The Times offered the report in a lengthy story about Democrats’ fears of whether the candidates they have in the 2020 race are capable of beating President Trump. It also reported that Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who has flirted with running for president, has also said he would consider entering the race if he saw a path to victory.

I’ll go ahead and answer that question for them. At this stage in the race with even frontrunner Elizabeth Warren showing signs of weakness when faced with direct attacks from her opposition, the nomination process is wide open. We can discount the bottom 15-20, which means Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Yang all have a shot. It also means none of them have been able to generate the necessary level of enthusiasm to claim it’s their election to lose.

Those who say Clinton couldn’t get it after being so badly burned by the 2016 election aren’t aware of discussions at the DNC. None of the choices currently on the table truly excite the Democratic Establishment. Sure, Warren and Sanders excite the radicals, but either of them would be the worst-case-scenario in the eyes of the Establishment which believes a socialist cannot defeat 2020. It’s a correct assumption.

But their moderate savior, Biden, has failed to take the nomination. It was handed to him initially. All he had to do was not mess up. Since then, he’s done nothing but mess up. Some are looking now to Buttigieg, but the young mayor of a mid-sized city is exactly that… a young mayor of a mid-sized city. He may have the brains but he doesn’t have the credentials. Moreover, he doesn’t have a track record of success.

Harris is about as likable as a foot cramp. Yang keeps talking about math, a subject that many in the DNC have intentionally failed since knowing math means knowing their policy proposals won’t work.

Bloomberg is the interesting choice in all of this. He’s tough on guns and the environment, two subjects near and dear to the Democratic voter’s heart. He’s also a former Republican, which gives him the ability to suspend disbelief among Republicans who aren’t happy with President Trump, which isn’t many. But most importantly, he’s extremely rich. He could drop $3 billion on the election – more than either presidential campaign spent in 2016 – and would still be one of the ten richest people in America.

But the one I’d love to see enter the race is Hillary Clinton. Why? Because she’s such an easy target as a corrupt and failed human being that the jokes would write themselves. Republicans need to stop chanting “lock her up” and start chanting, “run, Hillary, run.”

What does it say about the Democratic Party when they had 25 major candidates going into primary season but still think they need more options. What does that say about the options they already have available to them?

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.