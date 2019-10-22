Rand Paul reminds us that Hitler was a socialist

The national socialist left is nothing but persistent in confusing the structure of the political spectrum.

Recent days have seen Robert Francis O’Rourke continue in the fine leftist tradition of melding projection with outright lies in attacking the president and the pro-liberty right. It primarily consists of selectively using items of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party agenda while ignoring others to cast conservators of liberty as the exact opposite of their true nature.

Here we have a short video of Senator Rand Paul pointing out the basic precepts of the political spectrum along with the obvious historical fact that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party better known as the Nazis was a National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

For reference, we have this excerpt from the online etymology dictionary entry for the term Nazi:

1930, noun and adjective, from German Nazi, abbreviation of German pronunciation of Nationalsozialist (based on earlier German sozi, popular abbreviation of “socialist”), from Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei “National Socialist German Workers’ Party,” led by Hitler from 1920.

The 24th edition of Etymologisches Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache (2002) says the word Nazi was favored in southern Germany (supposedly from c. 1924) among opponents of National Socialism because the nickname Nazi, Naczi (from the masc. proper name Ignatz, German form of Ignatius) was used colloquially to mean “a foolish person, clumsy or awkward person.” Ignatz was a popular name in Catholic Austria, and according to one source in World War I Nazi was a generic name in the German Empire for the soldiers of Austria-Hungary.

An older use of Nazi for national-sozial is attested in German from 1903, but EWdS does not think it contributed to the word as applied to Hitler and his followers. The NSDAP for a time attempted to adopt the Nazi designation as what the Germans call a “despite-word,” but they gave this up, and the NSDAP is said to have generally avoided the term. Before 1930, party members had been called in English National Socialists, which dates from 1923. The use of Nazi Germany, Nazi regime, etc., was popularized by German exiles abroad. From them, it spread into other languages, and eventually was brought back to Germany, after the war. In the USSR, the terms national socialist and Nazi were said to have been forbidden after 1932, presumably to avoid any taint to the good word socialist. Soviet literature refers to fascists.

[Emphasis added]

Please note the part of the entry which noted that the old USSR tried to avoid using the terms national socialist and Nazi to avoid any negative connotations to the word socialist. Thus we have Robert Francis O’Rourke trying to cast the pro-liberty right with what the Democrats are as part of the nation’s socialist left.

This is just a recycling of the ‘that wasn’t really socialism’ lie from the left, which Ana Navarro tried to foment the other day on ‘the view’ when she insisted the head of the Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela [PSUV] wasn’t really a socialist. This is what happens with an ideology that has never worked, it has to be reinvented while casting it’s severe negative connotations of mass murder and oppression on the pro-liberty right.

How is it possible for the national socialist left in the guise of Robert Francis O’Rourke to make the claim that is 180° out of phase with reality? How is it possible for people who have dropped the twin masks covering their base ideology and obvious goal of gun confiscation to pretend that it really the pro-liberty right that has this as their agenda?

Leftists love to use selective parts of the Nazi’s socialist national agenda while ignoring whole swaths this agenda that match theirs such a gun confiscation or control of liberty. For example, Robert Francis O’Rourke has much in common with the National Socialist German Workers’ Party leadership in that both advocated gun confiscation.

The political right favors liberty, the political left favors control.

While the world can appear to be complex in some ways, most of the time these complexities can be explained or modeled by simple but very elegant equations and formulations. The same holds true the rational political spectrum. As we have pointed out, the primary difference between these disciplines is that there isn’t a political lobby trying to confuse the descriptions of mechanical motion or electromagnetic phenomena. Such is not the case with the political spectrum, where one side wants to constantly muddy the water to obscure their true nature as authoritarians.

The basic form of the political spectrum is of the pro-liberty right based on individualism, while the far socialist-left is based on collectivism. The right favoring minimal government with maximum liberty while the left favors maximum government with minimal liberty.

They of course love to cast this as just the opposite as in the case of everyone’s favorite socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for “publicly owned” and run health care and education so that we have more freedom over our lives than the private sector provides.

Part and parcel of this leftist deception is the attempt at rewriting history to cast a socialist worker’s party as ‘right wing’ to the point of fostering a ‘sky is green’ deception claiming that the Nazis weren’t socialist. What began with following the lead of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in trying to hide the ‘socialist workers’ part of the term Nazi. Fomenting the lie that they were somehow ‘right wing’, has continued to the point of utilizing the practice of ‘idea laundering’ to actually try to claim that the Nazis weren’t socialists.

Idea laundering takes place when repeated articles foster an absurd conception. With one publishing this notion and other picking it up, but without actually explaining how the ridiculous idea is true. This is an exemplary list of the genre, please take note of the headline being the most important part of the article. Making the point in the form of a ‘one-line editorial’:

Note that as time goes on the leftist echo chamber listens to its own implications and became more adamant about denying the historic fact that the Nazis were a National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Time was the left would simply repeat the circular logic lie that somehow they were ‘right wing’, by various means from the repetition of the lie to the unprovable assertion that ‘right-wing’ supporters voted for them. Of course that is the line the left uses in trying to claim that the parties switched sides in the southern United States. In both cases, these are unprovable and obviously false assertions. That is all the left has to go on these days.

Burying the lede in bovine excreta.

One would expect that an article denying a historic fact that the Nazis were a socialist worker’s party would present a factual refutation. These articles that purport to accomplish this goal should have this in the first few paragraphs. The problem for the national socialist left is that they don’t have factual refutations to present.

Thus one observes the common practice of going past ‘burying the lede’ to going through a long, meaningless dissertation that excuses the sheer lack of factual arguments when it gets to the point of the piece. Usually the authors of such pieces will causally assert that the word socialist doesn’t mean anything or foist a casual opinion as to why it was in the name. In most cases, they will avoid the discussing the reason the term ‘workers’ was present.

Referencing other opinions as fact.

In most cases, these articles will refer to the opinion pieces of others asserting the same thing, or they claim that tradition holds that the Nazis were ‘right wing’ without presenting any actual proof. Carl Sagan once mused that ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ but leftist fall way short of presenting ordinary evidence – if at all – much less providing anything extraordinary. We are talking about the refutation of a historic fact, something that should take some convincing evidence, not meaningless words along the lines an opinion told in passing or the assertion of ‘tradition’.

The Bottom-Line.

The utterances of one Robert Francis O’Rourke show that the refutation of one of the national socialist left’s biggest lies is still an important exercise. The left would like to counterbalance the horrors on their side [if they acknowledge them at all] with a supposed malady on the right. The problem for them is that all of it is on their side. The left side of the political spectrum favors control, leading to all manner of horrific results.

As Senator. Rand Paul pointed out, the facts show that the world’s greatest mass murderers, from Hitler to Stalin to Mao, have all been socialists, and on the far-left side of the rational political spectrum.

