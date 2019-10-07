Entertainment and Sports
Elementary, Season 7, is a Libertarian’s dream
Fans of CBS’s Elementary, the show that has a modern day Sherlock Holmes and his partner Joan Watson solving crimes in New York City, have grown accustomed to hearing how it’s the other Holmes story, with BBC’s Sherlock being the real show. But while the latter has been sporadic in quality and arguably in decline since its acclaimed first two seasons, the former has been on a steady rise in quality, culminating in the final 7th season.
And in this 7th season, we get to hear Libertarian arguments throughout. Warning: Spoilers.
Imagine if the founding CEO of one of the big tech companies, whether Facebook, Google, or any of the others who have massive amounts of our personal data on their servers, decided to initiate a Minority Report-esque department that sought out and murdered potential terrorists and mass shooters? That’s the premise behind the final season’s bad guy with Holmes and Watson playing the liberty-loving, privacy-defending protagonists against an omniscient pre-crime division.
They even get to take on the NSA to boot.
It’s very similar to the uphill battle we face today. Big tech really is collecting vast amounts of data on us and the NSA really is using their own access to data to spy on us. Perhaps nobody’s using it for murder on a regular basis yet, but this season put a spotlight on the potential of an “idealistic” social justice warrior whose manufacturers morals demand drastic measures to be taken to prevent potential mass shooters from executing their potential plans.
It’s like red flag gun laws, only instead of disarming the potential shooter with a court order, they’re simply removed from the equation altogether. Once a potential terrorist, always a potential terrorist.
The likely intentions of the writers and showrunners wasn’t to promote liberty, but to instead send Holmes and Watson off with a big enough case and a strong enough enemy for their going away party to mean something. Nevertheless, it’s refreshing to see something coming out of Hollywood that depicts both big tech and big government as the oppressive forces they can be.
As the final season, it’s noteworthy to point out that this show really was quite special. It may not have had the creative oomph of Sherlock‘s first two seasons, but it executed seven strong seasons without missing many beats. Jonny Lee Miller’s portrayal of Holmes has been solid throughout and having a female counterpart in Lucy Liu’s Watson was an opening twist that didn’t end up as ham-fisted as it began. By the end, it’s clear that a real partner in Watson, whether it’s a John or a Joan, is better than being a tag-along as the character’s often portrayed.
Big tech poses a much bigger problem than most people are willing to acknowledge. We see the possibilities but willfully ignore them for the sake of keeping our profiles active. Season 7 of Elementary is a warning to us all.
Entertainment and Sports
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
NBA star Lebron James has enjoyed a career that will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and have his name cemented among the best players of all time. But he has also established himself as a controversial figure at times, saying things that make some people question why he dives into discussions that are clearly above his mental pay grade. His most recent excursion into world politics was to address the China issue that has plagued the NBA for two weeks.
As expected, his perspective is disingenuous, self-serving, and generally wrong.
Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019
James attempted to backtrack on his statement by claiming he was referring to the timing of the Tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong in their plight against Communist China. The Tweet came as some NBA teams were going to China to play exhibition games for the burgeoning basketball audience in the biggest country in the world, and James believed Morey should have waited a week before sending the Tweets.
This is actually worse than attacking the substance of the Tweet because it means James doesn’t really care about the substance of the issue. He doesn’t care that people are being persecuted for demanding the freedom their city once enjoyed. He doesn’t care that the best time for Morey to post the Tweet was BEFORE the NBA made their trip, not afterwards when it would have very little effect.
You think you guys had a difficult week?
Try talking to some of the protestors in Hong Kong facing violence just for seeking freedom. Or the millions of religious minorities who spent this week in camps in China.
You never considered them when you made your statement…
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 15, 2019
Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk weighed in and expressed an opinion that matches what many patriots are feeling about the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward. Shying away from controversy to not disturb James’s perfect little world is exactly why the NBA is a mess right now.
You are a sell out to the Chinese Communist Party. I hope the money you receive from their regime is worth you turning your back on our country. You are a Chinese puppet and a disgrace. https://t.co/RnOCDkvtoc
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 15, 2019
Pretty harsh words. Also pretty spot on.
Entertainment and Sports
NBA’s bad week just got the Steve Kerr treatment
The NBA is in trouble. They’ve bowed to Communist China. They quashed their own players and coaches. They’ve shown the backbone they displayed when being social justice warriors over transgender bathroom rights was a virtue signaling act, nothing more. Then yesterday, their chief social justice warrior, who happens to coach a team named Warriors, gave a response that was off the rails.
When he received a question wondering if he’s ever been asked about human rights while visiting China, he answered by condemning America. Seriously.
Steve Kerr on if he's ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China:
"No. Nor has (America's) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn't ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall." pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID
— Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019
By comparing the atrocities that have been taking place in China for decades to our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is ludicrous. China has killed more of their own people over the last 70 years than there are AR-15s in existence. For Kerr to make the false equivalence that America’s human rights abuses are somehow comparable to China’s is a perfect example of why politics and sports shouldn’t mix.
Twitter wasn’t happy with his comments.
Someone should ask Kerr how many people have been murdered under communism. There is no equivalent between us and China. This is disgusting to see these scumbags like Kerr promote the communist line. https://t.co/GZiygMhCB1
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) October 11, 2019
If you're response to China's human rights abuses is to compare China to individuals who commit mass shootings in America, maybe sit this one out.
It's clear the NBA won't tolerate any criticism of China, but don't throw the US under the bus because you're too scared to say it. https://t.co/Hldw601jXv
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 11, 2019
Steve Kerr decided to make everything worse https://t.co/FOyDNCJW47
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 11, 2019
Oh this is really bad from Steve Kerr. https://t.co/PJvmTpOCdm
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 11, 2019
Honestly was not expecting the NBA’s appetite for Chinese blood money to produce an “ackshually we’re just as bad” take https://t.co/pj20Y6dqvH
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 11, 2019
This guy should stop talking if he wants people to take him seriously. https://t.co/bOW4v9KlDR
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 11, 2019
If Steve Kerr wants to move to China, I will personally pay for his one-way first class ticket. https://t.co/QG8DAYP7L8
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 11, 2019
An elephant and a mouse are walking in the desert. The mouse looks back and says to the elephant: "Wow. Look at all the sand we're kicking up." https://t.co/NbOy2JPHXX
— trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 11, 2019
Nobody's perfect, some countries have governments that respect an individual right to bear arms, and other countries violently squash all dissent and imprison people in labor camps, so you know, potato, potahto https://t.co/FDFI9CCtms
— Patterico (@Patterico) October 11, 2019
And here's Steve Kerr comparing China's human rights abuses (holding people in camps and silencing Hong Kong protestors) with individuals in the US that commit gun violence.
This is pathetic. The NBA deserves whatever fallout they get from their cowardice. https://t.co/Hldw601jXv
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 11, 2019
If you think gun violence in America is in any way comparable to the atrocities the Chinese government has done and continues to do… wow.
What is going on here? This is a national disgrace. https://t.co/Ysr6L2AbDF
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 11, 2019
wow good point. isolated mass shootings perpetrated by madmen is basically the same thing as government-sponsored campaigns of mass exterminations. https://t.co/23Wh08Rtt1
— 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 11, 2019
What an immense idiot. The Chinese communist state has murdered tens of millions of people. It has concentration camps open right now. People who shoot ARs in American malls are criminals. https://t.co/vFumkVVdlM
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 11, 2019
Steve Kerr comparing the right to gun ownership in America to China locking up millions of religious minorities in camps and censoring any criticism of their regime.
Maybe "shut up and coach" might not be the worst advice for some people… https://t.co/XZCKQEQNvb
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 11, 2019
Pretty apparent #NBA would have had no problem playing in Germany through August of 1939. https://t.co/6I7SExjtho
— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 11, 2019
China's power is such that it can force rich and famous Americans to resort to Twitter-troll-level whataboutism https://t.co/ziJaxaSmXg
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2019
This piece of anti-American garbage is comparing the United States of America to the Communist Party of China
China has murdered tens of millions of its own citizens and has millions locked up in concentration camps and is waging an all out war on Western democracies https://t.co/ww8PTpGHsb
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019
Guys, I'm not positive, but…but I'm beginning to suspect that Steve Kerr may be a cowardly, hypocritical bag of shit. https://t.co/331r6LyUPV
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) October 11, 2019
Every day, thousands of people online misuse “whataboutism.” Thank you @SteveKerr for coming and showing us what whataboutism really means. https://t.co/qxS9XIx2gK
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) October 11, 2019
You know who could use a few AR-15s? The Uyghurs. https://t.co/FwJ2C1HHoV
— prop op (@ProperOpinion) October 11, 2019
In case there’s ever a shortage of off-base whataboutisms, we can store Steve Kerr’s comparison of China’s atrocities to AR-15s as a never-ending supply to replay again and again. The NBA has become a cesspool of communist idiocy.
Entertainment and Sports
Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China
It’s not the first time it’s happened. In fact, it seems to be becoming a trend. Conservative firebrand Senator Ted Cruz and socialist provocateur Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agree on something. This time, it’s the way the NBA is bending over backwards to cater to demands made by China, silencing their players and pressuring a general manager who Tweeted about Hong Kong independence.
When Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey Tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, he likely didn’t realize he was stepping into a firestorm. He was probably unaware that Beijing is extremely paranoid, overly protective, and that their authoritarianism spreads well beyond their own borders. They didn’t like it and let the NBA know it. And the NBA caved to many of their demands.
Now, Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez are joining together to blast both the Chinese government and the NBA for their weak moves.
It is outrageous that the Chinese Communist Party is using its economic power to suppress the speech of Americans inside the United States: https://t.co/9t04p1jxuP
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2019
The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China
A bipartisan group of eight lawmakers fiercely criticized the NBA in a Wednesday letter to commissioner Adam Silver, demanding the league scale back its operations in China and take a stronger stand against Chinese government pressure.
The ideologically diverse coalition of lawmakers — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — blasted Silver for the NBA’s initial response to China after the Houston Rockets’ general manager expressed support for demonstrators in Hong Kong.
I love the NBA. Correction: I loved the NBA. This is ridiculous and needs to be called out for the betrayal of American values that it is. It’s good to see both sides of the political aisle recognizing and condemning this outrageous debacle.
