Elementary, Season 7, is a Libertarian’s dream

Published

1 week ago

on

Elementary Season 7 is a Libertarians dream

Fans of CBS’s Elementary, the show that has a modern day Sherlock Holmes and his partner Joan Watson solving crimes in New York City, have grown accustomed to hearing how it’s the other Holmes story, with BBC’s Sherlock being the real show. But while the latter has been sporadic in quality and arguably in decline since its acclaimed first two seasons, the former has been on a steady rise in quality, culminating in the final 7th season.

And in this 7th season, we get to hear Libertarian arguments throughout. Warning: Spoilers.

Imagine if the founding CEO of one of the big tech companies, whether Facebook, Google, or any of the others who have massive amounts of our personal data on their servers, decided to initiate a Minority Report-esque department that sought out and murdered potential terrorists and mass shooters? That’s the premise behind the final season’s bad guy with Holmes and Watson playing the liberty-loving, privacy-defending protagonists against an omniscient pre-crime division.

They even get to take on the NSA to boot.

It’s very similar to the uphill battle we face today. Big tech really is collecting vast amounts of data on us and the NSA really is using their own access to data to spy on us. Perhaps nobody’s using it for murder on a regular basis yet, but this season put a spotlight on the potential of an “idealistic” social justice warrior whose manufacturers morals demand drastic measures to be taken to prevent potential mass shooters from executing their potential plans.

It’s like red flag gun laws, only instead of disarming the potential shooter with a court order, they’re simply removed from the equation altogether. Once a potential terrorist, always a potential terrorist.

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

The likely intentions of the writers and showrunners wasn’t to promote liberty, but to instead send Holmes and Watson off with a big enough case and a strong enough enemy for their going away party to mean something. Nevertheless, it’s refreshing to see something coming out of Hollywood that depicts both big tech and big government as the oppressive forces they can be.

As the final season, it’s noteworthy to point out that this show really was quite special. It may not have had the creative oomph of Sherlock‘s first two seasons, but it executed seven strong seasons without missing many beats. Jonny Lee Miller’s portrayal of Holmes has been solid throughout and having a female counterpart in Lucy Liu’s Watson was an opening twist that didn’t end up as ham-fisted as it began. By the end, it’s clear that a real partner in Watson, whether it’s a John or a Joan, is better than being a tag-along as the character’s often portrayed.

Big tech poses a much bigger problem than most people are willing to acknowledge. We see the possibilities but willfully ignore them for the sake of keeping our profiles active. Season 7 of Elementary is a warning to us all.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Charlie Kirk to Lebron James

NBA star Lebron James has enjoyed a career that will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and have his name cemented among the best players of all time. But he has also established himself as a controversial figure at times, saying things that make some people question why he dives into discussions that are clearly above his mental pay grade. His most recent excursion into world politics was to address the China issue that has plagued the NBA for two weeks.

As expected, his perspective is disingenuous, self-serving, and generally wrong.

James attempted to backtrack on his statement by claiming he was referring to the timing of the Tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong in their plight against Communist China. The Tweet came as some NBA teams were going to China to play exhibition games for the burgeoning basketball audience in the biggest country in the world, and James believed Morey should have waited a week before sending the Tweets.

This is actually worse than attacking the substance of the Tweet because it means James doesn’t really care about the substance of the issue. He doesn’t care that people are being persecuted for demanding the freedom their city once enjoyed. He doesn’t care that the best time for Morey to post the Tweet was BEFORE the NBA made their trip, not afterwards when it would have very little effect.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk weighed in and expressed an opinion that matches what many patriots are feeling about the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward. Shying away from controversy to not disturb James’s perfect little world is exactly why the NBA is a mess right now.

Pretty harsh words. Also pretty spot on.

NBA’s bad week just got the Steve Kerr treatment

Published

5 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

NBAs bad week just got the Steve Kerr treatment

The NBA is in trouble. They’ve bowed to Communist China. They quashed their own players and coaches. They’ve shown the backbone they displayed when being social justice warriors over transgender bathroom rights was a virtue signaling act, nothing more. Then yesterday, their chief social justice warrior, who happens to coach a team named Warriors, gave a response that was off the rails.

When he received a question wondering if he’s ever been asked about human rights while visiting China, he answered by condemning America. Seriously.

By comparing the atrocities that have been taking place in China for decades to our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is ludicrous. China has killed more of their own people over the last 70 years than there are AR-15s in existence. For Kerr to make the false equivalence that America’s human rights abuses are somehow comparable to China’s is a perfect example of why politics and sports shouldn’t mix.

Twitter wasn’t happy with his comments.

In case there’s ever a shortage of off-base whataboutisms, we can store Steve Kerr’s comparison of China’s atrocities to AR-15s as a never-ending supply to replay again and again. The NBA has become a cesspool of communist idiocy.

Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China

Published

5 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China

It’s not the first time it’s happened. In fact, it seems to be becoming a trend. Conservative firebrand Senator Ted Cruz and socialist provocateur Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agree on something. This time, it’s the way the NBA is bending over backwards to cater to demands made by China, silencing their players and pressuring a general manager who Tweeted about Hong Kong independence.

When Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey Tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, he likely didn’t realize he was stepping into a firestorm. He was probably unaware that Beijing is extremely paranoid, overly protective, and that their authoritarianism spreads well beyond their own borders. They didn’t like it and let the NBA know it. And the NBA caved to many of their demands.

Now, Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez are joining together to blast both the Chinese government and the NBA for their weak moves.

The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China

https://www.tedcruz.org/news/the-hill-ocasio-cortez-ted-cruz-join-colleagues-blasting-nba-for-outrageous-response-to-china/A bipartisan group of eight lawmakers fiercely criticized the NBA in a Wednesday letter to commissioner Adam Silver, demanding the league scale back its operations in China and take a stronger stand against Chinese government pressure.

The ideologically diverse coalition of lawmakers — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — blasted Silver for the NBA’s initial response to China after the Houston Rockets’ general manager expressed support for demonstrators in Hong Kong.

I love the NBA. Correction: I loved the NBA. This is ridiculous and needs to be called out for the betrayal of American values that it is. It’s good to see both sides of the political aisle recognizing and condemning this outrageous debacle.

