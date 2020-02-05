No Result
View All Result
Blaine TraberFormer Honda engineer turned stay-at-home papa. Teeth model (yes, really). Republican. Car freak. KAG! Carl DurrekCarl is a gaming fanatic, forever stuck on Reddit and all-around lover of food. He writes about food, politics, and cars for several publications and lives in northern California. Chastity MansfieldI'm a writer, an amateur designer, and a collector of trinkets that nobody else wants. I wrote a book back in the days when Amazon was just a river. Now I specialize in foreign relations and Middle East news. CQ LivingstonConservative Christian. I write, love cars, and love my country. Retired in Oceanside, California, where it's not okay to be a conservative. They deal with me, though. I have all the guns. David BoarmanDavid is a Christian, a husband, father and patriot. He loves the fundamental first principles of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. As a full-time student at Regent University (online), he is earning a BA in Paralegal Studies with the intent to continue on to law school at the University of Texas, Austin. Whenever possible, David argues for the principles of natural law with whoever will listen. David lives in Georgetown, Texas with his wife, Mandy and two children, Ethan and Meredith. David LeachDavid Leach is the owner of The Strident Conservative, your source for opinion that's politically-incorrect and always "right." His articles can also be found on RedState.com.
His daily radio commentary is nationally syndicated with Salem Radio Network and can be heard on stations across America. David PattersonBeing on the right side of politics means being on the best side of America. Patriot working in Hollywood... just don't tell anyone. Erielle DavidsonErielle Davidson is an economic research assistant at the Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California. She completed a B.A. in Russian at Middlebury College with a specific focus on Eastern European politics. She has researched and written extensively on the geopolitical implications of terrorism in Putin’s Russia. She can be found on twitter at @politicalelle. Guest PostWe are always on the lookout for talented infrequent contributors and appropriate press releases. JD RuckerEditor-in-Chief. Christian, conservative, limited-government federalist.
Husband. Father. Legal immigrant. Irina TsukermanIrina Tsukerman is a human rights and national security lawyer, based in New York. I can send something longer, but then it would go into all the other things I've been involved in and might be too long! Jeremy FrankelJeremy Frankel is a Human Resource Coordinator based in New Jersey. An Orthodox Jew, he is also a writer for The Daily Wire and Red Alert Politics. You can follow him on Twitter at @frankeljeremy. Jerry McGlothlinJerry McGlothlin is President of Special Guests, a conservative publicity agency of 34 years. Joel KurtinitisJoel was a Regional Director for Ron Paul 2012 and served on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa. He co-founded Liberty Iowa in the wake of the Paul campaign, and organized the Free DC Project during the government shutdown of 2013. When not busy setting the virtual world aflame with controversy, Joel is actually an okay guy who enjoys reading, cooking, chess, bluegrass music, and an occasional foray into fiction writing. Joel and his family live in Des Moines, IA. Kerry MarascoCall me old fashioned by I just got into social media recently. Yes, I'm that gal you see at the real coffee shop (aka not Starbucks) with an actual book. Returning to my roots in journalism now that technology allows me to do so from the comfort of my own gazebo. Konstantinos RoditisMr. Roditis is Vice Chairman of Reform California - a taxpayers advocacy group in California. Mr. Roditis was a nominated candidate for California State Controller in 2018. Lorie WimbleFormer liberal who recently realized I've been a federalist the whole time. GOP fooled me into hating what I thought was conservatism. Now with a new sheriff in the White House I see the light. Marc GillerMarc Giller is the author of the science-fiction novels HAMMERJACK and PRODIGAL, and a contributor to the Star Trek anthology THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS. He is also the author of the forthcoming thriller CANDIDATE Z. Michio HasaiMichio is a social media strategist and reformed NeverTrumper. To be fair, I really thought he'd go back on his promises. I was wrong. Mike BreslinMike Breslin started writing as a military journalist and public affairs specialist for the U.S. Air Force after growing up in the suburbs of New York City. After nearly a decade in the service, where he became a full-blown media junkie, he spent 15 years as a professional writer and communicator in the private and public sectors primarily working in PR agencies. A small-L libertarian who yearns for the day when people start caring about the Tenth Amendment again, Mike’s other dreams include the Houston Texans winning the Super Bowl.
He and his wife of 20-plus years, Linda, have no children possessing less than four legs. Paige RogersPaige Rogers is a Christian artist and author, and a former professional practitioner in the field of Early Childhood Development. She is the creator of ThePaintingPastor.org, a blog offering Christian reflection, exhortation and discernment alongside various artistic techniques visually documented through Paige's unique artistic endeavors. A lover of learning, Paige is an avid enthusiast of history, civics, political geography and human nature, physical geography and the sciences. She is an incurably inquisitive and chronically creative “egghead.”
Paige is a strong supporter of America's service members and veterans. Ray FavaBio: Christian. Married. Eater of tasty animals. Rick RobinsonRadio personality. Scarlett MadisonScarlett is a mom and a friend. She blogs for a living but really prefers to read more than write. She writes mostly about politics, but occasionally delves into book and movie reviews. Scott BoydThe truth is out there. And so am I. Stacey LennoxRecovering former executive and entrepreneur. I used to scroll social media while I drank coffee and read the news. Then something happened, so here I am. Co-host of The Loftus Party podcast on iTunes and The Red Whine on KLRN Radio. If you don't laugh at least once a day, you're doing it wrong. Steve BermanSerial entrepreneur. Faith, family, federal republic. One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Ted NoelTed Noel MD is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist with 36 years of experience. He produces a video blog on current political subjects occasionally at his YouTube channel. D ParkerDifferential equations teaches us that one can use the initial conditions of the present to extrapolate events in the near term balanced with the knowledge of the past. The interaction of technological advances and the march of history is fascinating. History can inform those willing to listen as to what will happen in the future because the laws of human natural are as immutable as the elegant equations of Newtonian physics.
No Result
View All Result