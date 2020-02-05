Mike Breslin started writing as a military journalist and public affairs specialist for the U.S. Air Force after growing up in the suburbs of New York City. After nearly a decade in the service, where he became a full-blown media junkie, he spent 15 years as a professional writer and communicator in the private and public sectors primarily working in PR agencies. A small-L libertarian who yearns for the day when people start caring about the Tenth Amendment again, Mike’s other dreams include the Houston Texans winning the Super Bowl. He and his wife of 20-plus years, Linda, have no children possessing less than four legs.