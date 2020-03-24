Welcome to the TEMPORARY home of the American Conservative Movement. Hopefully by next week, we will have our full website up and running, but the need to act now forced us to engage early. The coronavirus crisis has prompted panic, not only from average American citizens but also by our leaders. It is imperative that we act immediately to slow the leftward lurch preempted by the crisis, a lurch that is pulling even many conservatives towards authoritarianism.

A short-term plunge into certain levels of government dependency may or may not be appropriate, but it’s happening nonetheless. We are engaging as a movement earlier than anticipated to help make sure the short-term solutions proposed by governments across the country do not extend beyond the current need. We also need to make certain they are reversed when the time comes.

Once government gets a taste of the people willfully trading in freedoms for protection, they often get accustomed to the control. We will remind them that any temporary powers they enjoy must be removed once this crisis is over.