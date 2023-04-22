Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Should the actions of a handful of criminals be used as an excuse to take away the rights of millions of innocent people? Any reasonable person would say no, but when it comes to gun related violence the standards of logic tend to go out the window. There are many government officials that view each major shooting as a gift – They believe that tragedies are political capital, a tool for leveraging away our freedoms.

In many cases of mass murder in the US the first inclination of the corporate media and the political left has been to rush to conclusions. They immediately blame conservative political motivations for the attacks, while also blaming our 2nd Amendment rights in general. If the shooter turns out to be anti-conservative or doesn’t fit the racial mold, they simply stop reporting the story. The agenda is obvious – To paint conservative men as a dangerous monolith plaguing the rest of society.

Why do they pursue this particular narrative, though?

Perhaps because, statistically speaking, conservative (and libertarian) men are the predominant group keeping authoritarians at bay. The government attacks us because they are afraid of us, and they are afraid of us for a reason. It’s not about what we are doing, it’s about what we could do if they cross the line into accelerated tyranny, and this is on the verge of happening.

We came within a razor’s edge of war during the covid mandates. If Biden had got what he wanted with his vaccine passport executive order, the country would have erupted into conflict. Many Americans have no clue how close we were. Understand that no country, including the US, is immune to rebellion, and such events tend to escalate quickly.

Leftists often envision their own rebellion as a sort of modern French Revolution in which mobs march the streets and rule the day as heads roll in the town square. They believe their “righteousness” is a shield from harm. But this kind of mob intimidation only works within societies that still respect the rule of law. Leftist insurgencies use a nation’s freedoms and laws against them by saying “You can’t touch us because your principles prevent you…”

US patriots have no such delusions. We know that when it comes to corrupt governments, principles and the rule of law go out the window very quickly if their power is legitimately threatened. Leftists can exploit mob actions, invade government buildings and burn cities to the ground because the government ALLOWS them to. When we do the same thing? Well…how many years now have we heard the word “insurrection” over a single protest on January 6th 2021?

The strategies of the leftists cannot be our strategies because government protections apply to them and not to us. This double standard is leaving constitutional Americans with few options, and the hypocrisy is getting worse by the day. As I write this, Joe Biden is calling for an “assault weapons” ban over a shooting perpetrated by a transgender lunatic acting on her political motivations. We used to call that terrorism. Instead, the White House is throwing their full support behind trans activist movements and blaming firearms for the deaths instead of the shooter’s twisted beliefs.

Numerous mass murder events have been perpetrated by people indoctrinated into the leftist fold. I would usually be the first to look at the psychological triggers for a shooter, rather than pure political motivation. But, more and more, it appears that the political left is creating the very monsters we now see targeting specific groups. And in each scenario, the media argues that these tragedies were STILL caused by conservative policies. For example:

1) On November 21st 2021, Darrell Brooks jumped into his SUV and deliberately drove it through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six and injuring 60 other people, including children and the elderly. He is cited on numerous social media posts supporting BLM related arguments and anti-white arguments. Some BLM activists took to social media to defend Brooks’ actions, and suggested that his act of mass murder was the “beginning of a revolution.”

We’re LIVE and everything is on sale for a limited time! Whole Cows has launched offering freeze-dried beef for long-term storage. Don’t wait for food shortages to get worse. Stock up today. Use promo code “launch15” at checkout for 15% off!

At first, the media denied any race related motives or political motives for the attack. When Brooks’ comments were made public, they went silent. Suddenly, no one in the media was talking about the Waukesha Massacre anymore, and those that did talk about it argued that it was actually the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (a young man who acted in self defense against an attacking mob) that justified the actions of Brooks.

2) On November 19th 2022, Anderson Aldrich entered a gay club in Colorado Springs called ‘Club Q’ and opened fire, killing 5 and injuring dozens of others. The immediate response by the media and the political left was to accuse conservatives of encouraging the crime and encouraging “hatred against the LGBT community.” Yet, when details finally emerged it became clear that the shooter identified as “non-binary” and had been a regular visitor to the club.

Once again, the media went utterly silent and the deaths at Club Q disappeared from the radar. When a mass murder event is not useful for leftists to push their agenda, they no longer care.

3) Then there was the recent mass shooting in Nashville at The Covenant school, a private Christian institution. Audrey Hale, a biological female trans activist, entered the school with a Keltec rifle that fires pistol rounds and killed 6 people, including 3 children. Hale reportedly left behind a “manifesto” which authorities have yet to release (Gee, I wonder why?), but going by her social media activity it is likely that she was politically motivated by Tennessee’s legislation against gender bending surgeries for children as well as bans against sexualized drag shows for minors.

Leftists and the media have aggressively tried to spin Hale’s attack as a gun control issue rather than what it is – Political terrorism.

4) Finally, we have the attack in Louisville, Kentucky at Old National Bank by a man named Connor Sturgeon, an employee of the bank that was about to be laid off who killed five colleagues while livestreaming the incident. Sturgeon has the look that the media likes (tall, young white man) but not the proper politics. Sturgeon’s social media history including his Reddit posts indicate he was a rabid leftist.

Using the pronouns He/Him, Sturgeon posted numerous anti-Trump and anti-NRA memes and rants, as well as pro-covid lockdown comments. There has in fact been a widespread effort by many platforms to scrub his comments from their pages as quickly as possible. In one group chat message, Sturgeon reportedly sent photos that included the statement “They won’t listen to words or protests, let’s see if they hear this…”

Media discussion on the Old National Bank shooting evaporated within a couple days, the fastest I think I have ever seen a story get buried. I could list may other ideologically inclined attacks by verified leftists, but I think you get the idea. Are there shooters with anti-leftist views? A few, but they don’t receive protection from the media and the government like leftist attackers do.

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Beyond the issue of directed attacks there is also the issue of overall violence in America. The vast majority of violent crime in the US occurs in Democrat run cities. This is a fact. Data shows that 27 of the top 30 most violent cities in America are run by Democrat governments, including the cities with the most homicides. Fourteen of those cities also have Soros-backed prosecutors. This trend has been ongoing for years.

The problem is not guns, nor is it conservatives. Conservative towns are some of the safest places in America for the exact reason that there are guns everywhere in the hands of law abiding citizens. What the stats show is a trend that directly relates to a particular ideology – The leftist ideology (and by extension Globalism). Without leftists and leftist policies crime would plummet in the US. The more leftist extremism and globalism spreads the worse things get from generation to generation.

The inevitable outcome is war.

To be sure, there are peaceful means to delay conflict, such as separation or “national divorce.” This is already happening. Millions of Americans tired of leftist policies, taxes, mandates, bureaucracy, crime and cultism have left blue cities and blue states, and many millions more who have the means will leave in the near future.

There will come a point, however, when leftists and establishment elites will try to stop this separation from continuing. If they let people leave they then have to admit their ideology is failing, and that’s not an option for them. They will extort Americans into the society THEY want. History shows us that when a population is disarmed the worst atrocities unfold. The Soviet purge of millions of citizens through gun confiscation and then food confiscation is just one example that people should study before joining any anti-gun bandwagon.

One can easily see where this is going. The establishment will try to use force to make us submit to their system and we will not let them. That’s when the shooting starts. If we consider the problem from this perspective it makes perfect sense that these people are rabidly chasing after gun bans today. They know a war is about to happen because they know they are about to start one. And, they know there is a chance they will lose the fight should Americans remain armed. They’re afraid for a reason; they’re afraid of losing.

Article cross-posted from Alt-Market.