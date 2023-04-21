See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Democrats are clever. Nobody in my audience wants to hear that but it’s true. They know how to work the system because the Uniparty Swamp has been building it to cater to them for decades.

The latest version of Democrats playing 4D chess comes with the announcement of a bill designed to “protect” LGBT illegal aliens. According to Fox News [emphasis added]:

Dozens of Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation this week that would make it harder to hold illegal aliens in custody if they qualify as a “vulnerable person,” such as those who are gay, lesbian or transgender, who don’t speak English, or who meet other definitions of the term under the bill.

The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is aimed at setting minimum standards for detention facilities where thousands of illegal aliens are kept as they await processing. Among other things, it would bar the use of private detention facilities and make sure government-run facilities meet minimum standards as defined by the American Bar Association.

“Our immigration system has allowed for the unjust treatment of immigrants and stripped them of their humanity and due process,” Booker said in a Thursday statement. “We must respect and protect the basic rights of immigrants detained in the United States.”

Under the legislation, the Department of Homeland Security could arrest illegal aliens and either release them on bond or detain them while a decision is made on whether to remove them from the country. The bill sets out new rules on detention that favor aliens.

For example, officials would have to decide within 48 hours whether to detain an alien, and could only detain them after a determination that “the release of an alien will not reasonably ensure the appearance of the alien as required or will endanger the safety” of others. In those cases, DHS “shall impose the least restrictive conditions” for detention, and ensure they get a custody hearing within 72 hours. And in those hearings, “there shall be a presumption that the alien should be released,” the bill said.

But the bill goes further by seeking to exempt several groups of illegal aliens from any detention at all. It creates a “special rule for vulnerable persons and primary caregivers,” and says these aliens “may not be detained” unless DHS can demonstrate that it is “unreasonable or not practicable to place the alien in a community-based supervision program.”

Under the bill, “vulnerable person” is defined as anyone who is under 21 or older than 60, pregnant, or who “identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex.” Other vulnerable aliens are those who are a victim of or witness to a crime, anyone who has filed a nonfrivolous civil rights claim in court, anyone with a workplace claim, and those with a “serious mental or physical illness or disability.”

Aliens with a credible fear of persecution, “limited English language proficiency,” those experiencing “severe trauma,” and survivors of “torture or gender-based violence” also meet the definition of a “vulnerable person” for which DHS must take extra steps before detaining.

Massive Sale on beef. Freeze dried Ribeye, NY Strip, and Premium beef cubes. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

In other words, DHS will only be able to detain illegal aliens who admit to being able to speak English and who do not claim to have any challenges, risks, or abnormalities. So… none of them. Literally 100% of illegal aliens will claim something about themselves that would make them exempt from detention.

The good news is the bill is unlikely to pass in the GOP-controlled House. It may not make it through the Senate since it’s so radical that one or two moderate Democrats may object. But that doesn’t matter as far as the powers-that-be are concerned because they know even the hint that this bill may pass will be enough to prompt migrant caravans this summer with everyone told to say they’re queer and can’t speak English.

The border invasion will continue until Americans finally get sick enough of the Uniparty Swamp to do something about it. Unfortunately, most still don’t realize how deep the swamp really is.