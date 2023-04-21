Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Going woke doesn’t work for everyone in business. Increasingly, it seems to be the dragon slayer in corporate America as brands start questioning the efficacy of alienating half of the country. Anheuser-Busch is learning that lesson and spreading the love to their embattled former Bud Light Marketing VP, Alissa Heinerscheid.

After the frat-hating executive put transvestite Dylan Mulvaney on the icon cans, the backlash has been devastating. Now, she has been put on a leave of absence and replaced by a senior VP. According to AdAge:

Alissa Heinerscheid, marketing VP for the brand since June 2022, has taken a leave of absence, the brewer confirmed, and will be replaced by Todd Allen, who was most recently global marketing VP for Budweiser.

Heinerscheid did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The brewer has also streamlined its marketing function to reduce layers “so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “these steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.”

The Post Millennial reported:

In an interview on the Make Yourself At Home podcast from March 23rd, Heinerscheid revealed that the brand was in decline and they needed to “attract young drinkers… then there will be no Bud Light,” which led to the controversial partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

Heinerscheid also recently suggested that the brand she represents should distance itself from its “fratty” past, despite having participated in frat culture herself as a young woman.

Don’t say it… don’t say it… fine, I’ll say it. Get woke, go broke. Ugh. I hate the phrase because it’s become so cliché it has lost all meaning but it has never fit more perfectly than with Bud Light.