Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Vast numbers of Chinese citizens are illegally crossing our border with Mexico. The U.S. Border Patrol is able to apprehend some of them, but thanks to the Biden administration once they are processed most of them are given “notices to appear” and are then freely released into our communities. That means that they are running around without any supervision whatsoever.

As you will see in the videos that I have posted in this article, men make up the overwhelming majority of the Chinese citizens that are “migrating” across our southern border, and almost all of those men are of military age. In some cases, these men are paying human smugglers as much as $35,000 to get them into Texas. So either those men are independently wealthy, or someone else is providing that money. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t even realize that this is happening, because Fox News is the only major news network that is giving much attention to this crisis.

For years, many of us have been warning that the lack of security on our southern border is a major national security threat. Unfortunately, it could turn out to be a much larger threat than any of us ever imagined.

According to Fox News, U.S. officials are “seeing a 900% surge” in encounters with Chinese nationals at our southern border…

Footage taken by Fox News this week shows how Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are releasing busloads of Chinese nationals into the U.S. interior, just as the U.S.-Mexico border is seeing a 900% surge in encounters with migrants from the communist regime.

We have never witnessed anything like this before.

In 2022, a total of 1,987 Chinese nationals were apprehended along the southern border.

As of March 30th, a total of 4,293 Chinese nationals had already been apprehended along the southern border so far this year…

Already this year some 4293 Chinese migrants have been apprehended at the border. That is more than double the 2022 total of 1987, according to data published by the Customs and Border Protection agency of the Department of Homeland Security.

We are being told that they are coming here because they want “American freedom”.

Okay, if that is true why didn’t we see similar numbers coming over in previous years?

Just as the U.S. and China are getting ready to fight a war, all of a sudden we are witnessing an exponential surge in Chinese nationals coming across our southern border.

Massive Sale on beef. Freeze dried Ribeye, NY Strip, and Premium beef cubes. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

Yeah, that doesn’t seem suspicious at all. And almost all of the Chinese nationals that are illegally entering this country are men. I want you to watch the following video very carefully…

Did you notice that all of the Chinese migrants in that footage are men? I did not see one single woman. And I did not see one single child. Don’t women and children want “American freedom” too? Something is not adding up.

If Chinese migrants are caught while they are attempting to enter the country illegally, U.S. authorities process them and then release them into our communities…

Two busloads of migrants were released to a non-governmental organization in Brownsville, Texas. CBP sources told Fox they are being released with notices to appear (NTA) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them. Migrants released with NTAs are given a court hearing for their immigration cases, which can take between four and seven years to resolve.

As U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has pointed out, the Biden administration is not even trying to enforce our immigration laws at this point.

Every single day, more Chinese nationals are released, and they are free to go wherever they want…

The Biden administration insists that they have to release these migrants into our communities because there are just so many of them and there is no more space to house them.

I have a better solution. If someone comes here illegally, don’t let them in.

But that is common sense, and our politicians don’t like common sense.

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

We know how most of these Chinese nationals are getting to the southern border. Most of them begin their journeys in Ecuador, because Ecuador “is one of the few countries that doesn’t require tourist visas for Chinese citizens”…

The journey for many of these Chinese nationals begins in Ecuador, sources tell NewsNation. Ecuador is one of the few countries that doesn’t require tourist visas for Chinese citizens. Many will land in Ecuador before making their way through the dangerous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama.

If the Chinese government was interested in doing something about the flow of migrants, they could greatly restrict or ban travel to Ecuador. But that hasn’t happened.

Could it be possible that this is all part of a plan? Could it be possible that the Chinese are pre-positioning thousands upon thousands of men of military age for when a war between our two nations finally breaks out?

The Chinese know that the instant they attack Taiwan it will mean war with the United States. But they keep preparing for such a conflict anyway.

It has been said that most wars are won or lost long before they are ever fought.

And in this case, the Biden administration is turning a blind eye to an absolutely massive security threat.

Thousands upon thousands of Chinese men of military age have already entered this country illegally, and more are getting in every single day.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.