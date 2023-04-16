Discern Report is the fastest growing America First news aggregator in the nation.

At least 20 people have been shot at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday night.

Police have not released how many have died or if suspects have been arrested.

According to local News 3:

A celebration turned deadly in downtown Dadeville Saturday night as a shooting left more than 20 people injured according to law enforcement on the scene. We do not know if a person(s) of interest or suspect(s) is in custody. We cannot confirm how many have died at this hour.

According to witnesses, the gathering was potentially a Sweet-16 Birthday Celebration and the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night. That information has not been confirmed by law enforcement. Crime scene tape surrounds a building on N. Broadnax Street next to the PNC Bank. A tarp hangs over the glass front door and white sheets can be seen inside covering the floor. Several yellow police placards litter the front sidewalk.

Investigators report a suspected altercation led to a shooting at the gathering. Several law enforcement agencies, including ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the incident and are investigating.

Fox News added more context:

According to the outlet, a witness at the scene said the total number of victims was higher than six, including multiple people who died at the scene. The witness observed white sheets covering the bodies.

A photo posted to Twitter shows multiple families gathered outside a local hospital following the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is released.

