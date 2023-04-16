Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

For the past nearly 10 years, the federal government has been targeting and harassing a Washington, D.C.-area Amish farm for elimination.

Miller’s Organic Farm, as it is called, has been in the crosshairs of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) since 2015 when an investigation was first launched into the food club’s activities.

The farm allows members to pay a small fee for access to clean and nutritious foods that are not processed at a USDA meat or dairy facility, as this is not necessary under food club status. The USDA is upset about this, naturally, and has been looking for ways to shut down the farm for many years now.

(Related: The government hates Miller’s Organic Farm because its owner, Amos Miller, sells nutritious, health-boosting raw milk and grass-fed beef to the local community.)

Miller produces and sells all kinds of health foods ranging from meat to dairy to eggs. Club members can purchase these items directly, which is upsetting to the USDA because it wants people to have to purchase only foods that go through the USDA processing regimen.

The U.S. government is a force of relentless evil in the world

Miller’s farm has been raided again and again by the feds, and he has been falsely accused of selling tainted raw milk and other products to customers. The government is demanding access to all of his food records dating back to 2012, but Miller is refusing, citing contractual requirements for keeping this information private.

The government’s latest assault on Miller involves his refusal to produce anything except non-GMO, organic, and pesticide-free foods. Miller also refuses to use gasoline or fertilizer on his farm.

“In other words … his bottom line is not affected by the war between Ukraine and Russia, which has not been the experience of others who don’t farm like Miller,” reports explain.

In an attempt to force Miller to use these toxic inputs, the government continues to issue bogus fines aimed at driving him out of business. They also want him to process his meat through one of their facilities, even though those facilities are overcrowded and unable to handle his meat regardless.

“The government is again trying to issue hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, which would essentially put the farm out of business,” reports indicate, with one calling this “an attack on Amish religious freedom just 150 miles from Washington, D.C.”

Massive Sale on beef. Freeze dried Ribeye, NY Strip, and Premium beef cubes. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

To be clear, there is nothing at all illegal about what Miller is doing. He owns and operates his own clean, organic farm and allows private individuals to purchase what he produces via a private food club, this being a constitutionally protected format.

The USDA of course disagrees, as do other three-letter spook agencies that demand total obedience to their tyrannical dictates, or else. In this case, Miller is being told to obey or die, in essence.

As of this writing, Miller has about 4,000 private food club members who pay a premium to access his clean, organic food. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, no matter what the government claims otherwise.

“The DOJ, Vilsack, and the rest of these monsters are just a long arm of the globalists who plan to dehumanize all people and collapse everything good just so they can take over,” one commenter wrote about the oppression Miller faces at the hands of America’s deep state government oppression machine.

“They don’t want healthy, strong, able, courageous, God-fearing, and / or thinking people in their way. If they can take down one, like Miller’s Organic Farm, they will go for more. He is their worst nightmare. He’s doing everything right. Pray for Mr. Miller.”

The U.S. government is evil. To learn more, visit Tyranny.news.

Sources for this article include: