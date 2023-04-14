Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

When you consider good to be evil and evil to be good, of course your priorities are going to be completely and utterly messed up. The White House, the halls of Congress, and the federal bureaucracy and filled with people that have an extremely warped view of the world.

As a result, they are incapable of making the right choices even if they were inclined to do so. Pretty much the best that we can hope for is for them to do nothing, because everything that they “accomplish” ends up being diametrically opposed to the interests of the American people.

Just look at our foreign policy. Following the humiliating debacle in Afghanistan, our leaders decided that fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine would be a better choice than coming up with a peaceful solution at the negotiating table.

A peaceful solution could have easily been reached before the war started, because the Russians were not being completely unreasonable. If a negotiated settlement could have been achieved, the Russians never would have invaded.

But our leaders refused to sit down and talk, and now the Russians have gobbled up large chunks of Ukraine, and thousands upon thousands of people on both sides are dead. And at this point any negotiated solution would be much more favorable to the Russians, because Russia now holds much more territory than it did before the war.

Of course the Biden administration has absolutely no interest in any sort of a peaceful compromise at this time, and so we will continue to pour billions upon billions of dollars into an endless conflict in Ukraine for the foreseeable future. Sadly, our tax dollars are not just being wasted in a losing war in Ukraine. They are also being stolen.

According to a new bombshell report from investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, the CIA has estimated that Ukrainian officials embezzled a whopping 400 million dollars last year…

One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least; another expert compared the level of corruption in Kiev as approaching that of the Afghan war, “although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine.”

In January, CIA Director William Burns actually confronted Zelensky about this…

The issue of corruption was directly raised with Zelensky in a meeting last January in Kiev with CIA Director William Burns. His message to the Ukrainian president, I was told by an intelligence official with direct knowledge of the meeting, was out of a 1950s mob movie. The senior generals and government officials in Kiev were angry at what they saw as Zelensky’s greed, so Burns told the Ukrainian president, because “he was taking a larger share of the skim money than was going to the generals.”

So now that this corruption is out in the open does this mean that we are going to stop sending money to Ukraine? Oh no, our leaders in Washington would never do that.

They just want the theft of our tax dollars to be reduced to a dull roar. And the corporate media here in the United States will never report on any of this, because in the narrative they are pushing Zelensky is the main hero.

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “big15” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up on freeze-dried cubes made from Ribeyes, NY Strips, and Premium Cuts.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “big15” for 15% off at checkout.

So Zelensky and his corrupt minions are free to continue to shut down churches and arrest priests, and the corporate media will just keep cheering him on.

Meanwhile, here in the United States documents have just been revealed that prove that the FBI has been working “to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses”. The following comes from Fox News…

The FBI recently sought to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses as part of an effort to combat domestic terrorism, according to internal documents released by House Judiciary Committee on Monday. The internal documents — obtained last month by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who are also members of the so-called Weaponization Subcommittee — showed the FBI planned to use churches as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The federal law enforcement agency also aimed to specifically target “mainline Catholic parishes” as part of its efforts. In addition, according to Jordan, the FBI expressed interest in “leverag[ing] existing sources and/or initiat[ing] Type 5 Assessments to develop new sources with the placement and access.” And, in another example, the agency cited a desire to to sensitize religious congregations “to the warning signs of radicalization and enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.”

So the next time you go to church, you may want to be careful what you say.

The person sitting next to you might be an FBI informant.

You would think that federal officials would be interested in investigating the leftist radicals that have been gunning down Christians and storming our statehouses, but they are untouchable.

Instead, it is red-blooded patriotic citizens that they are interested in taking down.

In fact, another document that has recently emerged shows that you can get in trouble with the feds simply for using certain popular conservative buzzwords…

– Based (to mean something that is agreeable or cool and generally considered to be anti-woke), but according to the FBI a sign that someone has been converted to ‘racist ideology’. – Red Pill (taken from the Matrix movies meaning someone uncovering hidden truths), but according to the FBI indicating someone who has adopted racist, anti-Semitic, or fascist beliefs. – Chad (an attractive, strong male who is successful with women), but according to the FBI a “race -specific term used to describe the idealized version of a male.” – Stacy (a confident, sexually attractive female), but according to the FBI an extremist misogynistic term used by incels. – Looksmaxxing (defined by the FBI as the “process of self-improvement with the intent to become more attractive), which is apparently another sign of ‘extremism’, although the federal agency doesn’t explain why.

I feel sorry for anyone that is actually named “Stacy” or “Chad”.

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

In this environment, their social media accounts could potentially get flagged just for using their own names. But high profile politicians that have committed absolutely heinous crimes just keep getting to do what they do.

Hunter Biden’s laptop contains clear evidence that the entire Biden family has been involved in extremely serious corruption, but the feds just aren’t interested.

So nobody is holding Joe Biden accountable, and that means that he is free to do whatever he feels like doing. Unfortunately, that often means sniffing little girls whenever he has the opportunity…

Joe and Jill Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Biden glad-handed with Easter Egg Roll attendees on the South Lawn. He just couldn’t help himself around the children. Joe Biden leaned in and sniffed a little girl before being whisked away by his son Hunter.

Some people out there like to use the word “demonic” to describe Joe Biden and other politicians in Washington.

But the reason why we have deeply evil leaders is because our entire society has become deeply evil.

Just look at how we entertain ourselves. Satan is the subject of countless movies and television shows, and now a new show that Disney is developing will feature an 18-year-old girl that actually has sex with the devil…

Disney+ has unveiled a German original about a teenager who falls in love with the devil from the team behind Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Pauline follows the eponymous protagonist, an 18-year-old who accidentally becomes pregnant – from a one-night stand. With school stress, the climate crisis and the downfall of society weighing heavily on her mind, something she doesn’t need at all right now is catching feelings, especially not for her one-night stand Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself.

If we put garbage into our minds, we will get garbage out.

And after putting garbage into our minds for decades, our entire society is now teeming with evil. But that doesn’t mean that you have to be part of the evil.

It is when times are the darkest that the greatest light is needed.

And I believe that those that choose to be lights are going to do some really great things in the days ahead.

Speaking of that, on Friday I am going to drop some incredible information regarding the times in which we live for my paid subscribers on Substack. It is going to be a topic that I have never discussed before, and it is going to be information that I have never shared anywhere else.

All of human history has been building up to a grand crescendo, and we get to be here for it. So don’t get down when you look around and see so much evil in our world. You were put here for a reason, and you can make a difference even in the midst of all of the chaos and all of the darkness.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.