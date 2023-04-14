Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Editor’s Commentary: As a company that sells freeze-dried beef, we keep our eyes open for news that could influence food prices. Whether it’s supply chain issues, food facilities mysteriously being destroyed, inexplicable policies, unprecedented diseases, or the elephant in the food supply room, we watch to see what’s happening now as well as what’s coming around the corner.

That elephant in the food supply room is, of course, the Climate Change Agenda. One does not have to be a so-called “climate change denier” to realize the attacks against natural foods, particularly meats, are unjust and unhinged. We can strive for cleaner air and water without embracing the manufactured doomsday scenario that claims climate change catastrophe is 10 years away. It’s been 10 years away for the last five decades, supposedly.

The Climate Change Cultists — also known as Imperial College of London scientists — want us to stop eating beef. They want a 50% reduction in beef and lamb consumption by 2029 and a complete ban on these meats after their initial dystopian goals are achieved.

Lest we forget, these are the scientists who said Covid would kill 40 million people in 2020, a claim that was used as the primary evidence for governments to commit lockdowns, face mask mandates, social distancing rules, and the rapid development of Covid-19 “vaccines.” Now they want us to believe we’re all going to die soon if we don’t stop eating freeze-dried ribeyes.

The article below by Ethan Huff from Natural News details many of the recommendations they are making to the British government. And in case some start thinking, “Oh, that’s Great Britain, it won’t affect us,” remember that if these British scientists had not made such outrageous recommendations in 2020, the “Two Weeks to Slow the Spread” would very likely NOT have lasted for years. It may not have happened at all without the initial fearmongering. Our government has a penchant for obeying bad “science” that suits them. Here’s Ethan Huff…

CONTROLLED DEMOLITION: All UK Airports to Close in Next 10 Years; Beef and Lamb Banned to Stop “Climate Change”

In order to meet its 2050 zero emissions climate goals, the United Kingdom must eventually shut down all of its airports; ban all of its residents from eating beef and lamb; and put an end to all new construction everywhere.

This is the recommendation of scientists from the University of Oxford and Imperial College London (ICL), who fear that allowing humans to live normal lives for too much longer will lead to the downfall of the planet as it melts into a puddle of warming.

Between 2020 and 2029, every last airport in the UK, excluding Heathrow in London and the two major airports in Glasgow and Belfast, will need to close its doors. Then, between 2030 and 2049, Heathrow, Glasgow, and Belfast will need to be shuttered as well – meaning no more air travel.

All of this is necessary in order for the UK to obey the dictates of the Climate Change Act, which prohibits all activities that create any kind of “emissions.” Since just about every action emits something, the climate cultists are essentially calling for the mass genocide of humanity as a final solution to climate change.

(Related: According to NASA, climate change is actually caused by natural changes in Earth’s solar orbit – it has absolutely nothing to do with eating meat or flying on airplanes.)

UK globalists want to speed up net zero targets from 2050 to 2035

Just to be sure that humans are no longer allowed to do anything except die after the year 2050, the Oxford and ICL scientists also want UK legislators to prohibit all new construction, including of housing and industrial facilities.

“The underlying point is that any asset which uses carbon will have essentially zero value in 2050,” the report states about how the new “green” economy will work once most human activity is forced to stop.

“This in turn may encourage greater use in the run up to 2050 – for example, putting up new buildings at a much faster rate for the next 30 years, knowing that construction must then halt.”

Interestingly, all of these recommendations were made in November 2019 just as the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first appearing in communist China. In the years following, all sorts of “pandemic” restrictions coupled with an ongoing “green” push have advanced the UK’s 2050 agenda considerably.

Entitled “Absolute Zero,” the report was compiled via a collaboration of scientists not just from Oxford and ICL but also from the University of Cambridge, the University of Nottingham, and the University of Bath.

The UK is actually legally bound by the net zero emissions imposed upon it by the globalists via the Climate Change Act, which means the recommendations made in the report will likely have to be implemented in order for the country not to breach its prescribed climate guidelines.

There is also a very strong possibility that the 2050 goals will be sped up by 15 years to occur by a 2035 deadline instead. The UK government enshrined into law back in April 2021 a new target that leaves just 12 years until all of these climate goals have to be met – including the airport closures.

“In addition to reducing our energy demand, delivering zero emissions with today’s technologies requires the phasing out of flying, shipping, lamb and beef, blast-furnace steel and cement,” the report further states.

“There are two key implications for how we live our lives: first, buildings will become much more expensive because the restrictions on building which generate substantial scarcities; second, transport will become much more expensive because the limits on air travel will generate excess demand for other forms of transport.”

The latest news about climate lunacy taking over the world can be found at GreenTyranny.news.

