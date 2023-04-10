Discern Report is the fastest growing America First news aggregator in the nation.

If you aren’t concerned by what has been happening around the globe the past few days, it is probably because you just aren’t paying attention. Extreme violence has brought the Middle East to the brink of war, China has gotten very aggressive with Taiwan, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov just stated that the U.S. and Russia have now reached a “hot phase” of the conflict in Ukraine.

What I am going to share with you in this article is so important, because we have reached a point where literally three different major wars could erupt at any moment. Just one would be bad enough, but if all three were to happen simultaneously we could potentially be facing a truly apocalyptic scenario very rapidly.

As I write this piece, things are so tense in the Middle East. On Friday, Israel launched attacks against targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza in retaliation for dozens of rockets that had been fired into Israel from Lebanon.

And then on Sunday, Israel directly attacked “Syrian military targets” after six rockets from Syria were launched at Israel…

Israel launched strikes against Syrian military targets after several rockets were fired from Syria, the Israeli military said. A total of six rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel, and three crossed into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. One of the rockets landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Of course all of this has been happening at the same time that we have been witnessing a tremendous amount of violence in and around the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem…

Israeli police raided the mosque twice on Wednesday last week, claiming that “hundreds of rioters and mosque desecrators (had) barricaded themselves” inside. On Saturday night, the Israeli police again alleged that, “many youngsters [had] entered the mosque and closed the doors, for no reason.” Israel’s neighbor Jordan warned of “catastrophic consequences” if Israeli forces were to storm the mosque again.

Needless to say, the Israelis believe that it is Iran that is ultimately pulling the strings behind the scenes.

In fact, the Jerusalem Post just published an article entitled “Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel”…

A week of attacks on Israel, including rockets fired from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, represents the manifestation of an Iranian strategy to confront Israel with multiple threats on different fronts. Although different groups may be behind the attacks from those places, these groups are likely all linked to Iran. The groups involved include Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and others that may go by different or new names, but which are proxies of Tehran.

I was quite alarmed by their use of the word “war” to describe what is taking place. And it looks like Iran is ready to escalate things even more.

The Iranians have been using their proxies to hit Israel for years, but now we are being told that the Iranians are “preparing to attack Israeli-owned trading vessels” in retaliation for the deaths of two Revolutionary Guard advisors that were killed last month…

Iran is preparing to attack Israeli-owned trading vessels to avenge two Revolutionary Guards advisors killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria last month, The New York Times reported on Saturday. The IRGC’s Aerospace Force is gearing up to launch drone attacks on ships sailing through the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, according to the report, which cited two anonymous senior Western intelligence officials.

At some point someone is going to push things too far, and a major war is going to erupt in the Middle East.

Could that happen soon?

According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF and the Israeli Police have already been calling up reservists…

The IDF last week had already called up unspecified numbers of reservist Border Police officers, and air defense and air force attack personnel. On Saturday, it was announced that there would be reinforcements of police in Tel Aviv following a car-ramming attack there. Then on Sunday, the IDF and Israel Police announced that they were calling up an additional four companies of reservists, after having called up six companies in recent weeks. All of this came after the IDF called up multiple additional battalions (larger than companies) in recent weeks to handle security issues in Huwara and other West Bank hot spots.

And if a war between Israel and Iran does erupt, the U.S. will inevitably be involved.

Over the weekend, we learned that the U.S. has already deployed “a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles” to the region…

The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said Saturday, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The Navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine’s mission or what had prompted the deployment.

Simultaneously, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan appears to be closer than ever.

In response to a highly publicized visit by Taiwan’s president to the U.S., China simulated “precision attacks on key targets in Taiwan” over the weekend…

China said Sunday it was simulating precision attacks on key targets in Taiwan as the military drills it launched in response to the island president’s meeting with the US House Speaker entered a second day. The mock drills included “tactical maneuvers” by the Chinese navy, state media reported. Multiple services had carried out “simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan Island” and in the surrounding waters, CCTV reported.

They are literally practicing for an invasion of Taiwan. And the moment that China invades Taiwan, the U.S. and China will be at war.

But most Americans don’t understand any of this, and that is extremely unfortunate.

On Sunday, a total of 71 Chinese military aircraft approached the island…

Taiwan’s armed forces are committed to “fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland” should conflict break out, Taipei has said, as China carries out large-scale military drills close to the island. Taiwan detected 71 Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels around the island by 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, Taipei’s defense ministry said via Twitter. The island’s armed forces “monitored the situation,” with 45 of the aircraft crossing the median line, it added. This maritime line is considered the unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. is completely and utterly unprepared to fight a war with China, and such a war would be a nightmare for the entire planet. But our politicians are beating the war drums anyway.

In fact, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham just told Fox News that he is quite open to the possibility of sending U.S. troops to Taiwan…

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he is open to sending U.S. troops to Taiwan. Anchor Shannon Bream said, “I want to start with China. You heard the report there about what Reuters has been calling a standoff in the Taiwan Strait. You served in the Air Force. We noted weeks ago a four-star general said he thought we would be in actual combat with China by 2025. Chairman McCaul said the same thing on the show. Where do you think we are? Where does this go?” Graham said, “I think they are setting the stage possibly for a blockade of Taiwan. This Communist Chinese Party is going to test us dramatically this year and next year before the election.”

This is really happening.

But we don’t actually have enough ammunition for such a war, because we have already sent millions of rounds to Ukraine…

The U.S. has devoted millions of rounds of munitions to Ukraine since Russia invaded more than a year ago, draining U.S. stockpiles and setting off alarm bells in Congress and the White House on the state of America’s arsenal in light of higher-than-expected consumption rates in Ukraine. Senior leaders in the Department of Defense and military service branches, in statements to justify the Pentagon’s budget request for the coming year, warned that the U.S. has massive hurdles to overcome to rebuild to the level necessary to counter China, and remains vulnerable in the meantime. “I’m concerned. I know the secretary is … we’ve got a ways to go to make sure our stockpiles are prepared for the real contingencies,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the House Armed Services Committee on March 29.

Speaking of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is claiming that the U.S. and Russia have now reached “a hot phase of the war”…

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow and Washington are “in a hot phase of the war” over US supplies of weapons to Ukraine. Moscow must maintain relations with the US, Mr Lavrov told state television. Russia had not yet lost hope that the US would “wake up to reason (and) will resume some kind of dialogue”, he said on Wednesday.

Both sides just continue to escalate matters, and the Russians have been steadily taking territory in recent days.

At some point the Ukrainians are going to become extremely desperate, and extremely desperate people can do extremely foolish things.

If our leaders aren’t extremely careful, we could easily find ourselves in a shooting war with Russia.

And that could potentially happen at the same time that we are in a shooting war with China.

And there is a possibility that both of those wars could erupt while we are intervening in a major conflict in the Middle East. The time to stop wars is before they begin.

Unfortunately, the whole world seems to be catching a really bad case of “war fever”, and that is extremely bad news for all of us.

