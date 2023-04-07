Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has revealed that one of the main reasons for him to seek another term in the 2022 midterm elections was to advocate for those who have suffered an injury after COVID-19 vaccination.

During an appearance on “Fox Business” on Thursday, Johnson said not enough people are advocating for the vaccine-injured, arguing that postvaccine injuries are “not all that rare.”

“One of the main reasons I ran again … is nobody else is advocating for the vaccine-injured,” Johnson said. “These vaccine injuries are real. They’re serious. They’re not all that rare.”

During the midterms, Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the Senate race to Johnson after numerous election projections showed the Wisconsin Republican prevailing.

Johnson, who’s been vocal on adverse reactions that can occur after COVID-19 vaccination, also said during a sit-down on EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders” program in late March that he’ll continue to use his position to support the vaccine-injured because “nobody else is really stepping up the plate to do this.

“I got connected to the vaccine-injured community. Nobody was advocating for them. … You can’t turn your back on people like that. All they wanted was to be seen, heard, and believed because they wanted to be cured,” Johnson said.

“We’re spending tens of billions of dollars on research,” he added. “Are we spending any money on vaccine injuries at all, whether it’s childhood vaccinations or whether it’s the COVID vaccination? Are we even doing the research?

“I doubt we are, because they don’t want to know,” the 67-year-old politician continued. “They got a good thing going. They have pharmaceutical companies being able to crank out new vaccines. If we’re up to 70 over how many years, it’s more than one a year, with no liability issue. They just make a lot of money off of it. It’s just self-perpetuating. They don’t want to ask questions. They don’t want to do the research. They don’t want to know. It’s called willful ignorance.”

Johnson, citing figures from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), called into question the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in May 2021, saying more than 3,000 deaths were reported to the system within 30 days of people taking the shot, but federal health officials have not linked the deaths to the vaccine.

VAERS, a system co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), helps to detect unusual or unexpected reporting patterns of adverse events for vaccines. Anyone is allowed to voluntarily submit a report to the system.

Although Johnson did not suggest the thousands of deaths were directly caused by the COVID-19 vaccines, he proposed in a lengthy statement that health officials “need to take the VAERS findings seriously and research what is going on.”

Johnson expressed concern because adverse events reported to the system skyrocketed in contrast to the last five flu seasons, throughout which there were just 119 reports of deaths to VAERS among people who received a seasonal flu vaccine.

During Thursday’s interview, Johnson stressed that going forward, he’ll put an increased effort toward uncovering and exposing the truth of injuries caused by vaccines.

“That’s what I’m going to be focusing on because I think I can get a fair amount of information, uncover and expose the truth—at least with the results of vaccine injuries,” Johnson said.

From NTD News

