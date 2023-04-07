See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

I’m watching a lot of very bizarre disasters take place on American soil, and given that there are a number of actors in the world that absolutely hate America, I find it incredibly suspicious.

We’ve already seen the food facility fires that are going up in smoke all over the place. But when you add in all of the bizarre train derailments, chemical spills, and the like, the only conclusion I believe one can come to is that America is currently under attack. The problem is that most people mistakenly fall into the trap of thinking that unless tanks, Apaches, and bazookas are involved, it’s not war.

This is a mistake.

The face of war has changed, and the more you understand 5th Generation Warfare and gray zone warfare, the better you’ll understand the happenings of today. In short:

Fifth-generation warfare (5GW) is warfare that is conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, along with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems. Fifth-generation warfare has been described by Daniel Abbot as a war of “information and perception.” (source)

and

The grey-zone is defined as “competitive interactions among and within state and non-state actors that fall between the traditional war and peace duality.” by the United States Special Operations Command. A key element of operations within the grey-zone is that they remain below the threshold of an attack which could have a legitimate conventional military response (jus ad bellum). One paper defined it as “coercive statecraft actions short of war”, and a “mainly non-military domain of human activity in which states use national resources to deliberately coerce other states”. The Center for Strategic and International Studies defines the grey-zone as “the contested arena somewhere between routine statecraft and open warfare.” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called the grey-zone “that limbo land between peace and war.” (source)

The book Unrestricted Warfare discusses these concepts.

It’s because of this that I would really want to tighten up my security if I owned one of the following types of facilities:

Steel production

Most certainly, the components involved with steel production (such as coke) would be at risk here. I go back and forth on whether actual steel furnaces would be at risk or not as well. For somebody to sabotage coke production wouldn’t be something that would cause the bulk of the American public to say, “Well, what’s going on here?!” for the simple reason that nobody knows anything about making steel anymore.

More people would be suspicious about a steel mill going down, but whoever is doing the sabotage also doesn’t really seem to care about public perception too much here. I think they think they could probably get away with this too.

Either way, this would impact the military, your ability to buy firearms, construction, vehicles, and more.

Medical supplies

I don’t think you would have to worry about pharmaceuticals (although we’re decidedly dealing with shortages) as much as actual supplies. So if there were factories out there responsible for manufacturing difficult-to-make medical components that were commonly needed and had short lifespans, that’s what I would be concerned about.

If it can be autoclaved (sterilized and reused), such as with surgical tools, don’t worry about it. But IV bags or other sterile gear that only certified companies can make? Quite frankly, I think they’re at risk of sabotage.

Blood supplies

I go back and forth a bit on this one as well.

Hospitals use a lot of blood, and though we’re seeing an increase in desire for unvaccinated blood, the fact of the matter is that a hospital isn’t concerned about the jabbed status of the blood at all. They see a guy bleeding out in the ER, and they just hook him up to blood supplies.

If there was a severe shortage of blood supplies at all, then there would be a lot of public unrest. I think this would result in massive blood drives throughout the country, but if the power at these main blood banks went out, there’s no denying that that would cause a lot of hardship, logistically speaking.

Tires

If there were issues getting tires, there would be issues for just about all aspects of American industry. All there would need to be is enough of an issue to cause prices here to rise significantly. Tires would still be available, but they would be so expensive that people would start to limit their driving or maybe even sell off a vehicle.

This would lead to less driving, which would suspiciously coincide with the “driving is bad for the planet” narrative.

Flour mills

I think that this would follow in the bizarre accidental fire suit. This would make it so we’d be more reliant on flour imports, there would be food shortages on American soil, the flour-based foods we did have would be more expensive (hurting Americans’ wallets and assisting to render them less financially resilient), and so on.

Essential agriculture components

I don’t think that America’s tractors are going to be attacked. We’ve got a lot of those and other big pieces of agricultural gear already. I say look more at the daily needed components for those tractors, dairies, and the like.

The factories out there that manufacture the things you need to keep your milk supply clean on a daily basis for large-scale milking, to keep your tractors running, and to help Americans have food on the table are what I would look at here.

Admittedly, rubber, steel, and fuel are all going to play a direct role in American agricultural ability, but I think that we could look even deeper at that. Look at the things that a farmer would say, “If I didn’t have this, this place may not shut down, but things certainly would be more difficult.”

Livestock

Attacking a nation’s livestock is an ancient strategy. In recent times, we saw it used extensively throughout World War 1 and World War 2. I think this will be a combination of bizarre animal illnesses and maybe issues at massive butcheries. This would reduce the amount of livestock we have and make it so the remnant we did have wouldn’t be able to reach the American public. (Bird flu or swine flu, anyone?)

How many people know how to butcher a cow nowadays? And even if you do know, do you have the equipment and manpower to do so? Probably not.

This would keep a lot of food from reaching American tables.

Churches

“The church is the conscience of the state.”

I am 100% certain that you are going to see a (continued) increase in the number of attacks against churches. This will be in an attempt to cow them into silence and to create an atmosphere of fear around their gathering. This will take the form of seemingly random violent actors, massive fires, and other bizarre happenings.

Whoever is pulling the strings here wants narrative control, and that involves their attempt to silence churches one way or the other. Whether the string puller(s) is pumping out propaganda to create terrorists, is propping up patsies, or is involved in more of a hands-on process doesn’t matter. They’re going to use all of these methods to do what they’re going to do.

Private schools and homeschooling

You’re going to see increased legislation against homeschooling. That’s a given. (Incidentally, Unrestricted Warfare does explicitly mention “legislation warfare.”)

I think private schools are at risk in the sense that it would then be able to be argued, “See? You need the protection that the state can provide at the public schools with metal detectors, locks, lots of police, drug-sniffing dogs, cameras, alarm systems, and so on.”

Controlling youth causes one to control the future, and we’ve seen how college is nothing more than a communist indoctrination camp. They want to do the same thing with young kids, and getting kids out of private schools is one of the things they need to do that.

This isn’t a complete list.

There are undoubtedly other areas that you can think of, but these are what I believe are some of the more explicit areas that it would behoove you to keep your eyes on. If you’re seeing a lot of issues at these above establishments, I would be suspicious.

What are your thoughts? Are there other industries you would add here? Are there facets of this I haven’t considered? Or is everything we’re seeing just a coincidence? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comment section below.

