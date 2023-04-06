Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

This latest video by Greg Reese is something we've covered ourselves recently, but this isn't one of those stories that we can simply post and move on. This isn't getting in front of nearly as many people as it should. If we don't make enough people aware, this will get swept under the rug until it's too late for us to stop it. With that said, here's Greg…

The genetic editing of plants to contain edible vaccines is well underway. Work is being done with bananas, potatoes, tomatoes, lettuce, rice, wheat, soybeans, and corn. Companies like Medicago are using gene editing to turn plants into mini-bioreactors.

News Clip: “Medicago’s manufacturing facility looks like a nursery, but inside these plants, they’re growing a new kind of vaccine. The technology is called a virus-like-particle…”

Promo Video: “At Medicago, we use a careful step-by-step process to develop vaccines using our plants as mini-bioreactors. We start with the gene sequence or code of a virus. We then use our technology to synthesize the virus code into a real biological product. The code contains genetic instructions that our plants can read, and we insert it into bacteria called agrobacterium tumefaciens.

“We submerge the plants in a bath with the bacteria that carries the information into the plant cells and using a vacuum, we suck out the air between the plant cells and replace it with the liquid. The plants absorb it like a sponge. At the end of their bacterial bath, we return our plants to a carefully controlled greenhouse to let them get on with our natural growing business for at least four days. Now, the plants will start producing the most important ingredient of our vaccines: virus-like-particles.”

Gene-editing is now officially in our meat industry. Lobbyists for the Cattlemen and Pork Associations in several states have confirmed that they will be using the mRNA Covid vaccines on their livestock. Attorney Tom Renz has been warning that there is no law requiring anyone to give informed consent for vaccine food.

There are no laws requiring anyone to tell you the food you are buying has been vaxxed with the spike protein clot shot. The UK recently passed into law the Genetic Technology Precision Breeding Bill. The Bill amends the Environmental Protection Act of 1990 to exclude references to precision bred organisms so far as they relate to marketing.

“Precision bred organism” is another term for gene edited. So now in the UK, food that’s been gene edited can be legally marketed as non-GMO, and if this UK gene edited meat makes its way to America, it can be labeled non-GMO here as well, and so long as it’s butchered in America, it can be labeled “Product of USA.”

The fake alternative meat being pushed by Bill Gates and others is made of immortal cell lines. In other words, cancerous tumor cells. Real meat is being blamed for climate change. And a recent independent study suggests that most of our meat is already contaminated.

Using infrared spectroscopy and electron microscopy, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has been studying the blood of the vaxxed and the unvaxxed for over a year now. And at first she was finding the same contamination in only the blood of the vaxxed, a contamination that she describes as “ribbon like structures,” much like the mysterious blood clots being found by coroners. But lately she’s been finding these ribbon like structures in the blood of the unvaxxed as well.

By measuring the frequency of one of these mysterious, rubbery blood clots, Dr. David Jernigan has developed a way of detecting the same frequency in the vaxxed. Recently, he’s found this unique frequency in the meat being sold in his local grocery store and asked Dr. Mihalcea to confirm his findings. Her microscopy showed that the blood samples taken from products in the grocery store were all contaminated with the similar ribbon like structures found in the blood of the vaxxed.

Most of the meat in the grocery store is from overseas, and if we want to eat uncontaminated meat, we’ll have to start buying direct from farms in America that still produce all-natural organic protein and take back control of our democidal government.

