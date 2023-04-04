See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

The death of the dollar is coming and it’s going to hit the American public like a ton of bricks. Once it is no longer the world’s reserve currency, all bets are off concerning the fiat currency, and we should brace ourselves for what comes next.

Obviously, the central banks will need this epic crash to usher in the CBDC (central bank digital currency) which will be a technological slave system of control. But before that, we could see things that could only come out of the movies.

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up with the only American company that sells frozen AND freeze-dried beef in the same package.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout.

The dollar has not been backed by gold in a long time and its value is eroding. Debt, currency devaluation, massive speculation, massive currency creation, and intentional government incompetence are pretty much guaranteeing a very bad ending. A number of events have happened throughout the years which has jeopardized the Dollar’s standing. The Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) collaboration has gained steam in creating pathways for business and they have begun to totally bypass the U.S. Dollar.

— The Endgame: Central Bank Digital Currency

Alternatives to the dollar are already in the works. China and Brazil have already reached a deal to trade in their own currencies, ditching the United States dollar as an intermediary entirely, Fox Business reported.

Here are the things we need to be prepared for according to All News Pipeline, once the ruling class finally puts the final nail in the dollar’s coffin:

Bank Runs – people are going to want as much as they can out of their banks even though it’s going to be worthless unless you need some toilet paper. Some will attempt to rush and buy precious metals with their money while they still can. Capital Controls – the masters will ban the slaves from converting their dollars into foreign currencies to try to keep the dollar afloat for a few more days. Inflation – it’ll spiral out of control because the dollar will be worth almost nothing Massive Unemployment – businesses will find it impossible to get parts or supplies from other countries, so there won’t be jobs to do. Empty Grocery Store Shelves – food will be a hot commodity. The shelves will empty as people stock up at the last minute with whatever money they have. Public Riots – all of the above will lead to massive violent public riots. People will be depressed and angry, but most will be still too dumbed down to take it out on the ruling class and bankers who control them like marionette puppets. They will instead, destroy businesses and loot whatever they can.

Make whatever preparations you may need or do an audit of your preps. This is inevitable, even though no one knows the exact day that it’ll happen. It’s all spiraling out of control and it is only going to get worse. The crash of the dollar is only the beginning.

— The Central Bank Digital Dollar Is Coming: Prepare For Totalitarian Domination

— Prepare Now: Events Are “IN MOTION” To Remove The U.S. Dollar As Reserve Currency

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

Genesis, a faith-driven gold and silver company. In these tough financial times, you need a company you can trust with stewardship of your life’s savings. We recommend self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals provided by, a faith-driven gold and silver company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn