See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Another piece of Trojan Horse legislation is moving through Congress.

The so-called “RESTRICT Act,” introduced by Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tom Thune (R-S.D.), is supposedly aimed at blocking or disrupting transactions and financial holdings linked to foreign adversaries that the powers that be claim are a threat to national security. In truth, though, the RESTRICT Act appears to have been intentionally designed to target the free speech rights of everyday Americans.

Genesis, a faith-driven gold and silver company. In these tough financial times, you need a company you can trust with stewardship of your life’s savings. We recommend self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals provided by, a faith-driven gold and silver company.

Warner, who is described as “a longtime opponent of free speech,” crafted the RESTRICT Act in such a way as to weaponize Big Tech, according to Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, who warned about all this in 2018.

It would seem that nobody took Krieger seriously until the Twitter Files revelations dropped, revealing that he was right: there is an effort afoot to scrap the First Amendment by tying it to foreign malice that must be stopped in order to protect America.

Krieger says that Warner intentionally designed the RESTRICT Act in such a way as to allow the government to “take swift action against technology companies suspected of cavorting with foreign governments and spies, to effectively vanish their products from shelves and app stores when the threat they pose gets too big to ignore,” to quote Wired.

(Related: Check out our earlier coverage about how the PATRIOT Act has been used by the feds to target patriots.)

ACTION ITEM: Contact your representatives and demand they reject the RESTRICT ACT. It is important to call, not just send an email. You can reach your Senators and House members via the United States Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Tell your representatives to vote NO on SB686 – the RESTRICT Act cannot be allowed to pass

The bill lists the following countries as bad actors that have to be stopped via its passage: China, Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea, and Venezuela. The corporate-controlled media is reporting on the legislation as if it specifically pertains to the social media app TikTok, but this is also a deflection from the truth.

“In reality, the RESTRICT Act has very little to do with TikTok and everything to do with controlling online content,” one report warns.

“In very specific terms, a lot of U.S. websites would be impacted. Why? Because a lot of websites use third-party ‘plug-ins’ or ‘widgets’ or software created in foreign countries to support the content on their site.”

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up with the only American company that sells frozen AND freeze-dried beef in the same package.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout.

The passage of the RESTRICT Act would grant the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) new overarching powers to take down any and all websites deemed to be using any “foreign content” or software, or that might be engaged in platform communication that the U.S. government deems as going against its interests.

“In very direct terms,” reports state, “the passage of SB686 would give the Department of Commerce, DNI, and DHS (Department of Homeland Security) the ability to shut down what you are reading right now. This is a big deal.”

In defense of his bill, Warner claims that its provisions only apply to people or entities that are “engaged in sabotage or subversion of communications technology in the U.S., causing catastrophic effects on U.S. critical infrastructure, or interfering in, or altering the result of a federal election” – but who defines what constitutes a violation of all this?

Warner further claims that his legislation only targets “companies like Kaspersky, Huawei and TikTok … not individual users.” The only problem is that the bill specifically states otherwise:

“… no person may cause or aid, abet, counsel, command, induce, procure, permit, or approve the doing of any act prohibited by, or the omission of any act required by any regulation, order, direction, mitigation measure, prohibition, or other authorization or directive issued under, this Act,” it reads.

The following RINO (Republican in Name Only) Republicans support the RESTRICT Act – vote them all out:

Sen. Thune, John (R-S.D.)

Sen. Fischer, Deb (R-Neb.)

Sen. Moran, Jerry (R-Kan.)

Sen. Sullivan, Dan (R-Ak.)

Sen. Collins, Susan M. (R-Maine)

Sen. Romney, Mitt (R-Utah)

Sen. Capito, Shelley Moore [R-W.V.]

Sen. Cramer, Kevin (R-N.D.)

Sen. Grassley, Chuck (R-Iowa)

Sen. Tillis, Thomas (R-N.C.)

Sen. Graham, Lindsey (R-S.C.)

The free America you once knew is dead and gone. To keep up with the latest, visit Collapse.news.

Sources for this article include:

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker