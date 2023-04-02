See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

The “fact-checkers” claim there are no mRNA vaccines for cows and other livestock. These “fact-checkers” also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were 100% safe and effective.

Now, many states are moving to allow mRNA injections into cattle for various reasons. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” to appreciate the risks inherent with introducing experimental drugs into the food supply. And despite protestations from the “fact-checkers,” the new mRNA jabs for cattle may be introduced into some herds this month.

As famed attorney Thomas Renz warned on Twitter, Missouri could be the first to roll them out:

BREAKING NEWS: the lobbyists for the cattleman and pork associations in several states have CONFIRMED they WILL be using mRNA vaccines in pigs and cows THIS MONTH. WE MUST SUPPORT #Missouri #HB1169. It is LITERALLY the ONLY chance we have to prevent this… NO ONE knows the the impacts of doing this but we are all potentially facing the risk of being a #DiedSuddenly if we don’t stop this.

It’s important to note that it’s not Big Pharma that is pushing for this, at least not directly. The push is coming from the various livestock associations whose memberships are necessary for many farmers and ranchers.

According to radio host Hal Turner, these livestock vaccines may be deadly:

The food supply of every American is going to start being INTENTIONALLY POISONED with mRNA genetic modifications being fraudulently called “vaccines.”

Lobbyists for the cattleman and pork associations in several states have CONFIRMED they WILL be using mRNA vaccines in pigs and cows THIS MONTH. It will actually become “vaccine food” and sold to YOU without your INFORMED CONSENT.

Buying and eating this beef or this pork may adversely affect you. In some cases, it may KILL you.

But it isn’t just vaccines that are of concern. The climate change lobby has prompted Great Britain to act against beef cattle with “methane suppressants” in an effort to fundamentally change the digestive systems of these cows. According to MSN:

All dairy cows will be given “methane suppressants” to stop them belching so much under the Government’s net zero plans. Ministers are planning to force farmers to give their livestock “compound feeds” that contain additives to reduce gassy digestion.

Cows and other farm animals produce around 14 per cent of the total carbon emissions created by human activity worldwide.

Methane is released into the air when cows belch or break wind and is one of the most potent greenhouse gases – warming the planet 25 times more effectively than carbon dioxide.

The Government’s Net Zero Growth Plan, released this week, contained new measures to help Britain reach its 2050 climate goal after the High Court ruled that existing plans were not detailed enough.

Our food supply in America and across the world is under attack. The powers-that-be are particularly interested in controlling our meats. They want us to be herded into only eating lab-grown meats or insects. This is why it’s so important to start stocking up now on frozen and freeze-dried beef.

