Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has spoken. He is indicting and arresting President Donald J. Trump on charges that wouldn’t make a top-100 list compared to what the Biden Crime Family has done. Or the Bush Crime Family. And don’t even get me started on the Clinton Crime Family.

Now, Trump’s supporters have responded. They didn’t riot like corporate media was hoping. They didn’t curl up in a ball or run to support Nikki Haley like Democrat strategists had wanted. They got firmly behind the next President of the United States with a massive infusion of campaign funds.

$4 million in 24 hours… not too shabby, patriots.

President Trump Raises Over $4 Million in 24 Hours After Indictment in Alvin Bragg Witch Hunt pic.twitter.com/aRzhv41hvW — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 1, 2023

According to Conservative Brief:

The massive wave of cash follows the Thursday indictment over allegations of campaign finance violations ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign. The charges involve a “hush money” payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a $150,000 “catch and kill” payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed they had an affair with Trump at various points in the preceding years. Trump has vigorously denied the allegations by both women.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose campaign was financed in part by left-wing billionaire George Soros, sought to have Trump arraigned in court the following day, but the U.S. Secret Service appeared to nix that.

Fox News reported: “The source told Fox News Digital that Bragg had requested Trump’s surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office by Friday — the day after the indictment — but that timeline was extended due to arrangements needed to be made by Secret Service. The source told Fox News Digital Trump will ‘most likely’ surrender on Tuesday. Typically, a defendant who surrenders in a nonviolent case would surrender to a central booking location, legal experts have explained. However, special accommodations are likely being arranged because this indictment involves a former president of the United States. The Secret Service and the New York Police Department are expected to play a large role in the process next week.”

Some are already declaring that this fiasco will make Trump unbeatable. Whether that’s true or not is irrelevant. We have a nation to save and we must keep fighting no matter how confident we are that the end result will be positive.

