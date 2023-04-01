Discern Report is the fastest growing America First news aggregator in the nation.

First, watch the video. Language warning, as is often the case with far-left radicals and their “activism.” Video Link

It’s crystal clear that “Billboard Chris” did nothing to provoke being physically attacked. He didn’t do much at all other than stand there and film the lunacy at the transvestite protest in Canada. But that didn’t prevent him getting hit.

Of course, the woke law enforcement in Canada blamed him for the attack. According to Red State:

According to reports, police not only did nothing, but they later bragged on camera about it, claiming that the victim had incited the attack.

Vancouver Police lie about Billboard Chris and claim he was “screaming” at the trans militants and that he had it coming because his sign incited their violence. pic.twitter.com/gIil7horGi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2023

Nowhere in the video is the victim “screaming” at the transgender activists. But even if he did so prior, how does that excuse a violent assault? I know Canadian laws aren’t the same as American laws, but I’m pretty sure assault remains a pretty straightforward crime in the Great North. If you physically attack someone, it doesn’t usually matter if they hurt your feelings beforehand. Yet, the cop in question smugly stands there, refusing to do anything.

This is just another example of the absurd ongoing attempt to make the increasingly hostile transgender lobby out to be victims. These people are not victims. They are deranged, mentally-ill individuals trying to force their delusions on everyone else under the threat of violence. The White House should be calling that out instead of celebrating it.

Ask yourself where this all leads. How will normal people react when pampered, politically connected groups of transgender activists continue to assault with their way of life, including physically? I’d suggest that leads nowhere good.

None of these leads to anything good. It’s a mess. They are calling good evil and evil good. We either stand up now or we allow the Cultural Marxism to take over completely.

