The coming indictment and arrest of President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves across the nation. Political commentators have been weighing in, and none are more watched than Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

His take was spot-on.

“American politics was thrown into complete chaos, perhaps permanently, about three hours ago when a grand jury in Manhattan — one of the most liberal cities in America, a place where 80% voted for Joe Biden in the last election — decided to indict Biden’s political opponent in the upcoming election,” Carlson said.

It’s an important distinction. Just as the left likes to highlight charges against Democrats in right-leaning cities, so too should it be noted that it’s not surprising at all that such a partisan city as Manhattan would do this to the nation.

“Now, we don’t know at this hour what the indictment says,” Carlson continued. “We don’t know specifically what the charges are. But previous news reports suggest they will emanate from an alleged payment seven years ago, a payment that federal regulators said violated no law but that Alvin Bragg apparently believes is a crime.”

In truth, Bragg knows there was no real crime. That’s why he has stretched in so many directions trying to position the alleged actions as something they were not.

“No matter what happens next, we can be certain there is no coming back from this moment,” Carlson said.

