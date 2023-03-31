Discern Report is the fastest growing America First news aggregator in the nation.

Poor John Santucci. The Executive Editor Producer for ABC News had an opportunity to score an interview with the embattled and persecuted President Donald Trump, but he blew it by asking a silly question.

To be more accurate, it was the intention of corporate media’s “Get Trump” mentality that was silly. On its own, asking Trump if he intends to turn himself in is relatively reasonable as long as the news hacks acknowledge the unambiguous travesty of the events themselves. Unfortunately for Santucci, he clearly doesn’t understand that there’s more to life than Orange Man Bad.

Perhaps Trump should never have taken the call at all. We’ve all grown to expect the worst from corporate media, as Trump has clearly exposed.

ABC Producer asked Trump if he will turn himself in “He said, ‘you take care, John’ and then he hung up on me.” pic.twitter.com/XMtSwS0TKQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 31, 2023

Perhaps this is why they’re struggling. As Daily Caller News Foundation noted:

ABC News staffers have been left stunned after the media outlet laid off several senior executives, according to CNN.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staff in a memo that “teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family,” CNN reported Thursday.

“While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step to ensure we’re on solid footing for the years ahead as we chart a sustainable, growth-oriented path forward for the entire organization,” the memo reportedly continued. “This is a difficult time for all of us – particularly those directly affected by these tough decision – it’s important to remember that together, we are resilient, and will emerge from this period of transition stronger than before.”

Will these hacks ever learn?

