According to nine experts in the radiofrequency (RF) radiation field, 5G RF radiation can cause brain damage and even lead to issues like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The peer-reviewed article was published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Medical Case Reports.

The researchers urged the authorities to listen to other experts from the RF scientific community by establishing a “more stringent regulatory framework” on RF radiation and postponing the rollout of 5G technologies, along with smart meters and 5G cell towers, until “qualified scientists independent of industry” have had enough time to thoroughly review the risks of the technology.

It’s time for an “ethical discussion” on 5G

Mona Nilsson, the lead author of the article and managing director of the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation, described the situation as “absurd.”

While the first two studies published on 5G’s effects on humans and animals reported serious negative side effects, government authorities and telecom companies kept putting up 5G cell towers and smart meters near people’s homes.

Dr. Lennart Hardell, a co-author of the article and a respected scientist on cancer risks from radiation, warned that it is time to “have an ethical discussion” about 5G and RF radiation. Hardell has also written over 100 papers on non-ionizing radiation.

Hardell questioned what kind of society the country has, where the government willingly exposes citizens to hazardous pollution in their own homes without any chance of escape.

From an ethical point of view, this is a “very problematic societal situation.” Despite the growing body of research on 5G and its adverse effects on human health, the government continues to ignore the data.

Hardell, Nilsson and their co-authors are leaders of independent organizations in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden that study RF radiation.

The research team reported that the first study on 5G’s adverse effects revealed how people experienced different symptoms, such as:

Concentration problems

Confusion

Dizziness

Fatigue

Heart and lung symptoms

Heart palpitations

Impaired short-term memory

Severe sleep disturbances

Skin complaints

Tendency toward depression

Tinnitus

Reports showed that people experienced these negative symptoms only days after a 5G cell tower was installed above their apartments.

Data from the second 5G study revealed that rats exposed to 5G had an increased incidence of damage to neurons and increased oxidative stress in the brain. (Related: 5G rollout must be stopped to avoid widespread exposure to EMF and RF radiation.)

The adverse effects observed in these animal subjects could eventually led to degenerative brain diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases, warned the researchers.

If you are worried that you are at risk of developing Alzheimer’s, making lifestyle changes like following a balanced diet can help. But no matter how much you exercise to maintain a healthy weight, the risk will still be there if you live near 5G cell towers.

Nilsson added that other earlier studies prove the adverse effects of RF radiation on the brain and nervous system.

A compilation by Henry Lai, professor emeritus of bioengineering at the University of Washington, showed that at least 244 studies between 2007 and 2022 have proven the negative neurological effects of RF radiation, said Nilsson.

She added that despite the glut of scientific research and researchers clamoring to be heard, nothing is being done to ensure public health because “those institutions that have influenced the authorities … are captured by the industry.”

Hardell and Rainer Nyberg, co-author and a professor emeritus of education and welfare studies at Abo Akademi University in Finland, launched the 5G Appeal in 2017.

The appeal encouraged policymakers to halt 5G deployment because of serious human health consequences. If enforced, the appeal will give researchers with no ties to the industry enough time to investigate any potential risks.

As of Jan. 10, 430 medical doctors and scientists from across the globe have signed the 5G Appeal.

Authorities continue to ignore evidence of health risks

The research team emphasized that even though there is an increasing number of scientific evidence of many harmful effects, authorities “ignore the increasing evidence of clear risks.”

For example, regulatory authorities insist that current guidelines are enough to protect citizens from harm.

However, the same authorities depend on a “limited group of experts” who are not representative of the scientific community at large to support their position.

And suspiciously enough, many of these same experts are linked to the telecom companies that will benefit from the harmful technology.

To fix this problem, the authors suggest forming a new committee made up of qualified scientists independent of the industry for “a sound scientific evaluation of 5G.”

5G Rollout violates human rights

Data show that 5G RF radiation already exceed levels known to be harmful to human life and wildlife. According to the study authors, it is “a violation of human rights to impose this harmful radiation on people in their own homes without their informed consent.”

However, Hardell doubts regulatory authorities would listen to their advice because the telecom industry and politicians have already convinced themselves that there is nothing to worry about.

Hardell noted that their research and the 5G Appeal are important evidence of how researchers like him have warned about the severe health effects of 5G. The case reports published by Hardell and Nilsson on 5G’s effects also show that people had no other choice but to abandon their homes to get relief from their symptoms.

Hardell is concerned about those who are not financially capable of relocating to improve their health conditions.

Visit 5GAlert.com for more information about the negative side effects of 5G and RF radiation.

Watch the video below to learn how 5G technology can penetrate the human blood-brain barrier.

