If you are a parent, you need to understand that the world has changed. When I was growing up, I never had any concern that a deranged lunatic would come into my classroom and start shooting. I attended public schools throughout my entire education, and I always felt perfectly safe. Of course this was long before the Columbine school shooting and the hundreds of other school shootings that have taken place since that time. But if I was a child in this day and age, I would be absolutely horrified to be put in any school, because they simply are not safe. In fact, no school in America will ever be truly safe again because we have way too many dangerous predators running around now.

Yes, I know that school security has come a long way. But it hasn’t come far enough.

The Covenant School in Nashville had their doors locked, but Audrey Elizabeth Hale just shot through the glass doors and let herself in…

Hale can be seen arriving at the school and then shooting through the locked glass door, which shatters. Wearing a red baseball cap worn backwards, a white t-shirt covered in a tactical vest, and combat trousers, Hale is caught on camera stalking the corridors. Her victims were killed at random, police said.

From this point forward, no school in America should ever have glass doors again.

From a security standpoint, they are almost completely useless.

Some schools have designated panic rooms, but they only work if the children are herded into them in time.

In Nashville, the attack took everyone by surprise, and one 9-year-old girl was actually gunned down as she was trying to pull the fire alarm…

A schoolgirl who was shot and killed while trying to pull the fire alarm to stop a transgender shooter from opening fire on her classmates has been pictured for the first time. Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was one of the victims shot by Audrey Hale, 28, after she opened fire at the private Christian school on Monday. Her family has described her as a ‘shining light’ and said that they are ‘completely broken’ by her death.

Many on the left are using this tragedy as an opportunity to advocate for more gun control.

But criminals will always find a way to get guns.

Just look at Chicago. It has some of the strictest gun control laws in the entire nation, but it is known around the world for the rampant gun violence that never ends in the streets.

If there had been armed security at the school, Audrey Elizabeth Hale may have been stopped before she could start gunning down innocent people.

Instead, she was able to kill six before the police were finally able to kill her.

And it turns out that “death by cop” was precisely what she had planned…

The transgender school shooter who killed six people including three innocent children yesterday before being gunned down by police sent a message to a friend moments before the rampage, telling her: ‘I’m planning to die today… you’ll probably hear about me on the news.’

What a tragedy.

She could have had such a bright future if she had chosen to turn her life around.

But now she is dead.

It appears that Hale had carefully planned out all the details of her attack in advance…

“We have a manifesto,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “We have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how all this was gonna take place.” As for motive, Drake said, “There’s right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later, but it’s not confirmed.” Drake appeared to hint that the shooter’s transgender identity factored into her motive.

REPORTER: "Do you have any reason to believe that how she identifies has any motive for targeting the school?" NASHVILLE POLICE: "There is some theory to that." REPORTER: "So was this a targeted attack?" NASHVILLE POLICE: "It was." pic.twitter.com/NDfm9XBCcV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

Will the public ever get to see the full manifesto? I doubt it.

My guess is that authorities will want to try to cover up what Audrey Elizabeth Hale really felt about Christians.

But at this point it is obvious to everyone what this incident was.

As U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has aptly pointed out, this was a hate crime…

Josh Hawley: "This murderous rampage was a horrific crime, but more specifically it was a hate crime. A crime, that according to Nashville police, specifically targeted the members of this Christian community." pic.twitter.com/lxbiF0TGvq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 28, 2023

In recent months, legislation that is designed to protect children from the radical trans agenda has been introduced in states all over the nation, and this has produced an absolutely furious backlash.

Social media has been filled with threats of violence and “vengeance”, and now all of that hateful talk has resulted in a mass shooting.

Of course this is not the first mass shooting of this sort that we have seen. In fact, there have been a number of them in recent years…

In November of 2018, Snochia Moseley, a man who identified as a woman, wounded three and killed three after opening fire at his place of employment in Aberdeen, Maryland. In May of 2019, a Colorado woman who identified as male shot up a school, killing one and wounding eight. In November of 2022, a Colorado man who shot up a gay nightclub, killing five and wounding 18, was identified as transsexual. On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a woman who identified as a man, entered a Nashville Christian elementary school with a firearm. She murdered three adult staffers and three nine-year-old children.

Unfortunately, the fractures that are bitterly dividing our nation just continue to get even worse, and so it is likely that there will be much more violence in the months and years ahead.

Why does it have to be this way?

Why can’t we all just learn to live in peace with one another?

Hating others doesn’t lead anywhere good, and right now there are millions of other Americans that are absolutely seething with hatred just like Audrey Elizabeth Hale was when she decided to gun down completely innocent people at a school that she once attended.

