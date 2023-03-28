UPDATE: The Tweet in which she exposed her suspension has since been deleted as well for violating Twitter rules.

Original Post: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene learned the hard way that even under freer speech owner Elon Musk, Twitter is still run by far-left activists who will do anything within their power to defend the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda.

As she noted on Twitter:

My Congressional Twitter account was suspended today. @elonmusk, how is it “violent speech” to expose the “Trans Day of Vengence” a day after a mass murder committed by a transgender shooter? And to call on the DOJ to investigate it? I condemned the incitement to violence & demanded a federal law enforcement investigation in the Tweet.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1640785188459257861

Here’s the domestic terrorism event she was attempting to expose:

The announcement, which was made by Twitter account @OurRightsDC, called for a violent protest at the Supreme Court. But even as Greene got suspended, the account that originally posted the announcement is still active and currently has their Tweets protected.

Greene wasn’t alone.

To be crystal clear, this is not about stopping violence from the transgender community. Twitter is acting to PROTECT the transgender community by suspending those who are exposing the domestic terrorists among them.

As I noted earlier on Twitter, corporate media is doing their part by decrying “attacks” against the transgender community that, thus far, have not been actual attacks.

Corporate media claims there have already been "attacks" against the trans community. The only "attack" they referenced was a Tweet by @mtgreenee. An actual attack took the lives of 6 Christians yesterday. A truthful Tweet did zero harm to anyone. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 28, 2023

Nearly all corporate media headlines this morning portrayed the mass murder against a school, neither noting that it was a Christian school nor acknowledging that the perpetrator was transgender. They used it as a call for gun control, denying the mental illness that was clearly in play.

A thorough scan of headlines revealed only one major newspaper called it the way it really happened in their headline:

The crazy left is gonna have a meltdown over this headline 👇 pic.twitter.com/C9NhU1V4lR — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 28, 2023

Is Twitter better under Elon Musk? Yes. Is it still beholden in many ways to the Church of Wokeness which will defend LGBTQIA+ supremacy at all costs? Absolutely.

