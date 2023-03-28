This is what happens when you systematically suck all of the values out of a society. There is utter lawlessness in the streets, and violence can literally erupt anywhere. On Monday, a mass shooter ruthlessly gunned down six Christians at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter once attended the school, but after leaving the school the shooter developed a deep hatred for the Christian values promoted there. Unfortunately, this incident is a microcosm of what is going on in our society as a whole. Countless voices are stirring up great hatred for the Christian faith, and all of that hate was inevitably going to result in great violence.

When I was growing up, I never imagined that someone would come in to a Christian gathering and start shooting. But now every Christian in America is a potential target.

If you are a Christian, you will need to be on guard whenever you attend any type of a Christian event from this point forward. I wish that this wasn’t true, but ignoring the reality of the world that we live in now could get you killed.

Prior to Monday, I am sure that most of those that worked at The Covenant School in Nashville never imagined that something like this would ever happen. The following comes from NBC News…

Three children and three staff members — whose ages ranged from 9 to 61 — were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday before the shooter, a heavily armed 28-year-old woman, was killed by police, authorities said. The shooting unfolded at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard where officers “engaged” the attacker, described by Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake as a former student at the school.

Actually, NBC News is guilty of “misgendering” the shooter, because “Aiden” has not identified as a woman for quite some time…

BREAKING: Audrey E. Hale, the 28-year-old woman who identifies as he/him and uses the name "Aiden," is identified as the now-deceased suspect who shot up a Christian school in Tennessee, killing 6, including 3 children. The killings follow the state banning the medical… pic.twitter.com/Sp4RfGwcUj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

And it is also being reported that the shooter “had a manifesto and detailed maps of the school”…

Police said the “lone zealot”, who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type rifles, a pistol and a handgun. Hale had a manifesto and detailed maps of the school, and entered the building by shooting through a door before the killings.

I can guarantee you that this story will disappear from the news cycle faster than other mass shootings, because it is not a story that the corporate media will be eager to tell.

But the truth is that violence against Christians and Christian institutions is on the rise.

The corporate media is always trying to convince us that political violence from the right is such a threat, but the numbers tell us that political violence is far, far more likely to come from the left. Here is just one example…

There have been 22 times more attacks against pro-life groups since the leak in early May of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade compared to attacks on pro-choice organizations, new data show. “The overwhelming narrative in the media is the claim those on the right are responsible for most of the politically motivated violence in the U.S. It has been a theme in the news media after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision was leaked, with many claiming that there was disproportionate violence against pro-choice providers. But a review of cases shows over 22 times more violence against pro-life advocates,” John Lott, the founder and president of the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), told Fox News Digital on Monday.

In recent years there have been hundreds of attacks on police by radical leftists, and one lunatic actually put a “bounty” on more than 9,300 Los Angeles police officers…

Three Los Angeles police officers are suing the owner of killercop.com, accusing him of publishing their photos on his website and putting out a “bounty” on them. It is the first legal action stemming from the Los Angeles Police Department’s release of the names and photos of almost every sworn officer — more than 9,300 officers, including some who work undercover — as part of a public records request. A police watchdog group posted the images online last Friday.

But these days attacking those that are promoting traditional values has become even trendier than attacking the police.

Sadly, this is happening all over the western world. Just check out what happened when Posie Parker attempted to hold a public event in New Zealand the other day…

#WATCH RNZ's Jordan Dunn captured the moment that Posie Parker was escorted away from the rally. The counter-protest crowd gathered in Albert Park this morning before Parker's speech, and made a cacophany of noise to drown her speech out. 🔗 https://t.co/a9ZWNhKuDn pic.twitter.com/yFQm9yrJ7A — RNZ (@radionz) March 25, 2023

So what was her crime? She believes that a “woman” is a biological woman.

If you don’t agree with her, then make your case. But don’t get violent.

Sadly, the “woke crowd” has become so angry and so violent that you can’t even have a rational discussion with them about any of these issues. I really like how this guy put it…

Sean absolutely nails it.pic.twitter.com/b2VWwNrVbg — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 26, 2023

He’s right.

If you do not go along with their agenda, they will seek to punish you however they can.

In fact, a bill that has just been introduced in the Minnesota legislature would actually take children away from parents that do not allow their kids to get “gender-affirming health care”…

Minnesota lawmakers have advanced legislation introduced by a transgender representative that could strip custody from parents who do not support their child changing genders.

The bill, HF 146, moved forward with a vote of 68-62, along party lines. The bill says that the state can claim temporary emergency jurisdiction over a child if they are in the state and “the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care.” It is meant to prevent law enforcement from removing a child from parental custody based on an order made outside the state.

This is what we are becoming as a nation. And the values that this nation was founded upon are rapidly disappearing…

Patriotism, religious faith, having children and other priorities that helped define the national character for generations are receding in importance to Americans, a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll finds. The survey, conducted with NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization, also finds the country sharply divided by political party over social trends such as the push for racial diversity in businesses and the use of gender-neutral pronouns.

People often wonder why I talk about “values” so much. This is why. Our country is decaying from within, and most people don’t seem to care.

But if we don’t stand up now while we still can, eventually just about everything that we love about America will be completely gone.

