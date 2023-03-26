When disabled U.S. Army and U.S. Marine veteran Jason Nelson learned that President Donald Trump was having a rally in nearby Waco, he scrambled to get VIP access. It was an opportunity to see the man he intends to support for the third time for president.

Had an amazing time- my back couldn’t last another hour but this was the best date we’ve had since our last one 😊

And heck yes I’m still running to represent you amazing people!

Thank you Waco for all of the love today! pic.twitter.com/bDIxaCNtTy — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) March 26, 2023

What he didn’t expect was to find propaganda stuffed under his windshield.

Didn’t need this note from the fedbois on my windshield when I was leaving… pic.twitter.com/L49aNHvwkv — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) March 26, 2023

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group that may or may not be another proxy for the Deep State. While the group is clearly an actual white supremacist organization, it’s unknown to what degree the Feds have infiltrated them.

One thing seems certain: They’re targeting Trump supporters in an effort to discredit them through association. The group makes headlines every time they appear at conservative events, and while they’re generally ridiculed by patriots, their presence is used as another tool for corporate media to disparage the right.

