Joe Biden and his handlers truly believe the American people are absolute morons. They’ve demonstrated this time and again with constant gaslighting and the real-time revisionist history they’ve been feverishly writing since being installed in the White House. But there may be no worse example of their belief in citizen stupidity than the recent Tweet about the border.

We double- and triple-checked that this was not a parody account or intentional satire…

MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less.

MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less. pic.twitter.com/bKuQnFPuzP — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2023

According to Biden, it’s “MAGA House Republicans” who are weak on the border and his regime is doing everything they can to secure it. Got it.

Needless to say, responses from patriots were enjoyable.

This must be a parody tweet… https://t.co/rFLbQw7KnT — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 26, 2023

That photo is from your one and only trip to the border in your 80 years of life — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 26, 2023

Democrat voters actually believe that Republicans want open borders so they keep voting for the Democrats who want open borders. It’s really interesting. https://t.co/gI5tUVZNCH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 26, 2023

Is this a joke? You stopped the building of the wall and opened the border to millions of illegal aliens — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 26, 2023

MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less. pic.twitter.com/bKuQnFPuzP — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2023

Huh? Wait a minute, now this decrepit crypt keeper cares about the border? 😆 Let me guess…this “funding” for the border was all getting money laundered anyway? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 26, 2023

What makes it even funnier is that the phot he posted was from his one and only visit to the border. According to Fox News:

Biden’s tweet included a photo of himself shaking hands with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer, which was taken from his first and only trip to the border in El Paso, Texas, in January. Photos taken by Getty showed Biden briefly spoke with CBP officers sitting inside a mobile X-ray truck on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing.

Yes, the Biden-Harris regime believes we’re all stupid. Unfortunately, they’re right about around half of the country.

Massive Sale on beef. Frozen for today. Freeze-dried for tomorrow. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.