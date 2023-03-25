Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has always maintained that she is a faithful Catholic. I’m not one to judge her place in the afterlife, but her actions and words in this life do not appear to align with much of what the Bible says. In particular, she has continued to skew aspects of traditional Catholicism to conveniently fit her worldview.

Case-in-point: Her recent slandering of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, sidestepping her views on abortion, and advocacy for female priests. According to Life Site News:

During a recent event at the Jesuit-run Georgetown University, self-professed “Catholic” Rep. Nancy Pelosi picked back up her fight with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and expressed support for the idea of women priests.

At a Thursday forum put on by Georgetown’s Center on Faith and Justice, the pro-abortion former Speaker of the House bizarrely claimed that her political advocacy is “pro-life,” relying on a sort of “seamless garment” argument that elevates issues like homelessness and immigration to the moral equivalency of abortion.

Similarly, Pelosi claimed that bishops like Cordileone, the Archbishop of San Francisco, are “willing to abandon the bulk” of Catholic social teaching by allegedly focusing on abortion at the expense of other issues.

Cordileone banned Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion in his archdiocese last May. He wrote in a letter that she must first “repudiate [her] advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.” Scandalously, Pelosi has continued to receive Communion in the Archdiocese of Washington, with the tacit approval of Cardinal Wilton Gregory.

“I figure [abortion is Cordileone’s] problem, not mine, because I had five children in six years and one week,” Pelosi said, per the heterodox National Catholic Reporter.

Pelosi slandered Archbishop Cordileone over his support for Proposition 8, the 2008 California ballot measure that denied legal recognition of same-sex “marriages,” implying that his opposition to the inherently gravely sinful practice means he thinks less of homosexual individuals.

“How can I say this nicely … We’ve had very negative anti-LGBTQ stuff coming from [Cordileone] and others,” she said. “So he’s made it very clear, maybe we’re not all God’s children, maybe we do not have a free will.”

The congresswoman also expressed her wish that Pope Francis would consider the “ordination” of women to the priesthood. She said that as a child she was more “attracted” to the priesthood than sisterhood because priests exercise “real power” in confecting the Eucharist. But the Church has always taught that it is impossible for women to become priests.

Somehow, Pelosi was able to make a complete mockery of her faith in such a short period of time. Nobody ever said she was dumb. Just evil.

