Former Project Veritas head James O’Keefe is suggesting he has insiders on the grand jury reportedly considering indicting former President Donald Trump.

Trump has suggested he would be arrested this week. He is being probed by a Manhattan District Alvin Bragg over a payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

A grand jury is reportedly considering charges against Trump.

After an O’Keefe supporter wondered whether O’Keefe has someone on the inside, O’Keefe suggested there are multiple insiders.

“The real question is how many do we have on the inside? Stay tuned,” O’Keefe wrote on Twitter.

Teases First Release

O’Keefe founded Project Veritas in 2010. He departed the group in February after the board of directors suspended him amid an investigation into alleged financial malfeasance. His new project is called O’Keefe Media Group, or OMG.

O’Keefe said that the new group has been sending cameras out, “which means the OMG army of exposers will soon be holding those in power accountable.”

O’Keefe warned people who are planning wrongdoing, adding: “You’re being watched. We’re coming after you. The next time you try and take advantage of honest Americans, the person sitting next to you might have a microphone or a camera. You see, the world is watching. And if you’re lying, cheating, stealing, or scamming, you might be the next unwilling star of the internet.”

OMG’s first story will be released on March 27, O’Keefe said.

At least one Project Veritas staffer has followed O’Keefe to the new project. R.C. Maxwell, a former Project Veritas employee, was in O’Keefe’s new video.

O’Keefe said in another Twitter post he’d just spent one day this week in three states.

“Just wrapped a 20 hour day. Three states, multiple investigations fueled by so many citizens,” he wrote.

New Model

OMG is based on the concept of collecting funds from supporters, buying cameras, and sending them to “citizen journalists” who will capture newsworthy moments.

News outlets “can’t hire everybody,” O’Keefe told The Epoch Times on March 16. “But what if there was a way to empower and mobilize journalists, citizen journalists, and decentralized journalism? In the same way that Uber did that for the taxi, if there was a way to do that for thousands and thousands of people? And you might say, well, that’s impossible, that’s too difficult. Well, that’s the mission that I’m embarking on.”

People have already approached OMG, asking for cameras to record school meetings and other events, O’Keefe said.

Asked whether the citizen journalists would be paid, O’Keefe said he wasn’t sure.

“Most people want to do this for free,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly how it’s going to work, we’re going to figure it out,” he added later.

O’Keefe said being ousted from Project Veritas has turned out to be a “blessing in disguise” because it let him start the new group.

Jan Jekielek contributed to this report. Cross-posted from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

