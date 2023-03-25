Criminal justice reform has been on the Democrats’ agenda for decades. But until recently there was still an understanding that violent criminals need to be locked up. That’s no longer the case as even “mainstream” Democrat politicians embrace ludicrous laws that give more protections to criminals than their victims. Unfortunately, feckless Republicans are allowing it to happen because they think it’ll help them win their next election.

The disturbing murders of Meshay Melendez and her 8-year-old daughter Layla Stewart highlights this point. And while murder charges have not been filed against Melendez’s boyfriend, Kirkland Warren, a representative for the victims is pointing fingers at the court.

Here’s the timeline of events, according to KATU in Washington:

Court documents show Warren was arrested on March 2 for shooting at Melendez’s home in December.

On March 3, he was released on bail and ordered to have no contact with Melendez.

On March 6, he was arrested again for violating the protection order by calling Melendez from jail.

On March 8, he was released from jail.

On March 12, Melendez and her daughter were seen for the last time with Warren in his car by a witness.

On March 18, Melendez and her daughter were reported missing.

On March 20, Warren was arrested and charged with tampering with a witness, violating a protection order, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On March 21, Warren was named a person of interest in the disappearance of Melendez and her daughter, and a judge ordered that bail be increased to $1 million and ankle monitoring.

On March 22, the bodies of Melendez and her daughter were found.

A man with a violent criminal history was arrested this month for shooting at the home of his victims. He was released. He violated the protection order. He was released again.

The bodies of the people he was victimizing were found two weeks later.

This is becoming far too common in cities and states that embrace modern Democrat policies.

“She was so beautiful, so outgoing,” said Jean Booth, who was Meshay’s godmother when she was little. “She was a great mom, and Layla was just gorgeous. She probably would have been a super model given the chance to grow up. God, it breaks my heart.”

My initial commentary against Democrats embracing so many laws that are weak on criminals and the Republicans who do nothing to stop them was nearly 1100-words. After rereading it, I have deleted it. This topic doesn’t need commentary. Anybody who is incapable of seeing the insanity inherent in this case will not be convinced by a thousand words, ten thousand words, or pretty much anything else. You either see it prima facie or you’re willfully blind.

Far too many in this nation are bowing down to the wokeness that wants minimal or no bail, light sentencing, and defunded police. When did the desire for self-preservation get replaced by suicidal virtue-signaling?

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker