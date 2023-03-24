All natural health advocates know better than to eat fast food, like McDonald’s, Burger King, and the like. That’s just common sense, because nearly every ingredient in every junk science “food stuff” bite is a fast track to health decimation. Yet, there are new foods that are deemed “healthy” or “sustainable” that really are NOT, even though the corporations that make them claim they are, just as they did with margarine, canola oil, and conventional dairy.

Fake meat and fake eggs are now being concocted in laboratories and marketed to healthy people, who often fall for the bait, hook-line-and-sinker, at least for a little while. Better known as “zombie eggs,” Bill Gates and Peter Thiel (Paypal) fund this biotech food mutation for zombie vegans who just want to pretend they’re still eating eggs, and for other consumers who still don’t know that “you are what you eat.”

Then there’s GMO-Franken-test-tube-meat, that jiggles like raw cow, and bleeds like a stuck pig, tastes like fast food chicken, but comes from mutated cells and is grown in a dirty beaker in a lab.

Here are the top 10 ways Americans are conned and fooled into sacrificing their health, money, minds, and lives on a daily basis

Digital currency is like a digital clock, it can be “unplugged” by the powers that be and worthless in an instant

Investing or converting your cash or liquid savings to digital “crypto” money can be riskier than investing in the stock market right before a recession or great depression, like right now. At least the dollar takes a while to shrink and shrivel, while crypto currency can be undermined, devalued, and bankrupted virtually overnight (pun intended).

That’s just it. It’s “virtual money.” You can’t touch it. You can’t put it in a safety deposit box or under your mattress.

Recently, legislatures in 23 states deliberated bills that would introduce CENTRAL BANK digital currencies (CBDCs) into their jurisdictions. The Democrats want this badly, and are trying to legalize it in ten other states where they have control over the legislature, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Washington, plus of course, Washington DC.

This conversion would allow DC Democrats to cut off money from all conservatives and Republicans who own guns, land, and small-to-medium sized businesses literally overnight, during some “emergency” takeover needed to fund a fake war or fake pandemic, like we’re all experiencing right now.

Climate change is fake. There’s no global warming happening, and that’s why the narrative and Ponzi scheme specialists had to change the name of it. Droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes and tsunamis happen naturally, but now every single one of them is labeled “climate change” by mainstream media and the globalists who want complete control of the populace.

The Covid “vaccines” are FAKE. They do not prevent the contraction of Fauci Flu, or the transmission of Wuhan virus, and they certainly don’t prevent DEATH from the Made-in-China spike-protein-syndrome, also known as gain of function coronavirus.

